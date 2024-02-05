Hemant Soren is an Indian politician from Jharkhand, who served as the 5th Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2019 to 2024 and from 2013 to 2014. He started his political career as Member of the Legislative Assembly on 23 December 2009. He is also the working president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, a political party in Jharkhand. He has represented Barhait constituency in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly since 2014 and from Dumka from 2019 to 2020. He was the Deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2010 to 2013, leader of the opposition, Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from 2014 to 2019, and member of Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand from 2009 to 2010.

In 2009, Hemant was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Jharkhand government, a position that provided him a platform to showcase his governance capabilities. However, his tenure was a learning curve that was marred by the political instability that typically characterized Jharkhand's politics, with frequent changes in government due to coalition politics.

Hemant first served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand from July 2013 to December 2014, heading a coalition government. He was again elected as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in December 2019.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won the maximum seats in the state.