Trump And Putin To Meet On August 15 In Alaska

United States president Donald Trump on Friday said that he will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Moscow confirmed his announcement and called the location to be “quite logical”.
Trump made the announcement on his TRUTH Social media platform stating "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska.”
Addressing reporters in the White House, Trump asserted that "There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both,” Reuters reported. He did not provide any further details. This will be the first meeting between both leaders since Trump returned to the White House.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said "The presidents themselves will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis”.
The announcement comes after Trump had hinted at meeting Putin at a “popular” location. Zelenskyy, in his evening address stated that a ceasefire was possible if adequate pressure was applied on Russia. Trump had also suggested that his meeting with the Russian leader could come before any sit-down discussion involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Putin, as per his proposal, claims four Ukrainian regions – Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – as well as the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which he annexed in 2014.
The last time Alaska hosted a high-stakes diplomatic gathering was in March 2021, when senior officials from the administration of Democratic former President Joe Biden met with top Chinese officials in Anchorage.
Trump has tried to mend relations and establish a ceasefire between both nations on multiple occasions but has not been successful so far.