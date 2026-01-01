India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

India lead New Zealand 62-50 in head-to head ODI record
Sachin Tendulkar, Javagal Srinath top all-time runs, wickets lists
Hosts fancied to win against Kiwis in Vadodara
Senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will again be the cynosure of all eyes, as India begin the ODI leg against New Zealand at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium on Sunday (January 11, 2026). The game is the first of a three-match series, which will be followed by a five-match T20I leg.
While the ODIs are essentially a precursor to the 20-over games, which will serve as vital preparation for the T20 World Cup, Kohli and Rohit's form will be pivotal to India's fortunes in the 50-over format. Both batters are expected to stick around for the 2027 World Cup, and thus their performance in the one-dayers, few and far between, are bound to be closely scrutinized.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill returns as captain after a neck injury that kept him out of the majority of the series against South Africa. He was left out of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, but has since said that he respects the selectors’ decision and is staying focused on giving his best, whenever he gets the chance.
India Vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Record In ODIs
The two teams have faced off 120 times in one-day internationals, and India have won 62 of those. The Black Caps have emerged victors 50 times, while one game was tied and seven ended in a no result.
Of late, though, India have the wood over the Kiwis, with a 7-0 record in their previous seven meetings. The last time New Zealand beat India in an ODI was all the way back in November 2022 in Auckland.
India Vs New Zealand ODIs: Stats At A Glance
Top run-scorers: All-time great Sachin Tendulkar heads the list with 1750 runs from 42 India vs New Zealand ODI games at an average of 46.05 and strike rate of 95.36. Virat Kohli is next with 1657 runs at an average of 55.23 and strike rate 95.50.
Top wicket-takers: Fast-bowling legend Javagal Srinath is first with 51 wickets from 30 matches at an average of 20.41. Among the current lot, out-of-favour India seamer Mohammed Shami has the best tally (38 wickets from 16 matches at average of 21.15).
India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Match Prediction
Given the home advantage and recent results, India are being considered the favourites in this match. Google gives the Indians an 83% chance of victory, and New Zealand just 17%.
India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox