India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Given the home advantage and recent results, India are being considered the favourites against New Zealand. Check out the H2H record, top run-scorers, wicket-takers and match prediction for the first game of the three-match ODI series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats
Virat Kohli, back, and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the first ODI match between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lead New Zealand 62-50 in head-to head ODI record

  • Sachin Tendulkar, Javagal Srinath top all-time runs, wickets lists

  • Hosts fancied to win against Kiwis in Vadodara

Senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will again be the cynosure of all eyes, as India begin the ODI leg against New Zealand at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium on Sunday (January 11, 2026). The game is the first of a three-match series, which will be followed by a five-match T20I leg.

While the ODIs are essentially a precursor to the 20-over games, which will serve as vital preparation for the T20 World Cup, Kohli and Rohit's form will be pivotal to India's fortunes in the 50-over format. Both batters are expected to stick around for the 2027 World Cup, and thus their performance in the one-dayers, few and far between, are bound to be closely scrutinized.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill returns as captain after a neck injury that kept him out of the majority of the series against South Africa. He was left out of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, but has since said that he respects the selectors’ decision and is staying focused on giving his best, whenever he gets the chance.

India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Bat Assuredly At Lengthy Vadodara Nets 

BY Photo Webdesk

India Vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Record In ODIs

The two teams have faced off 120 times in one-day internationals, and India have won 62 of those. The Black Caps have emerged victors 50 times, while one game was tied and seven ended in a no result.

Related Content
Related Content

Of late, though, India have the wood over the Kiwis, with a 7-0 record in their previous seven meetings. The last time New Zealand beat India in an ODI was all the way back in November 2022 in Auckland.

India Vs New Zealand ODIs: Stats At A Glance

Top run-scorers: All-time great Sachin Tendulkar heads the list with 1750 runs from 42 India vs New Zealand ODI games at an average of 46.05 and strike rate of 95.36. Virat Kohli is next with 1657 runs at an average of 55.23 and strike rate 95.50.

Top wicket-takers: Fast-bowling legend Javagal Srinath is first with 51 wickets from 30 matches at an average of 20.41. Among the current lot, out-of-favour India seamer Mohammed Shami has the best tally (38 wickets from 16 matches at average of 21.15).

India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Match Prediction

Given the home advantage and recent results, India are being considered the favourites in this match. Google gives the Indians an 83% chance of victory, and New Zealand just 17%.

India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  3. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Preview: Ro-Ko Take Centre Stage As Men In Blue Eye Winning Start In Vadodara

  5. Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assam CM Slams Mamata Banerjee’s Conduct During ED Raids

  2. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  3. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  4. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  5. Gandhi To Ram: Dismantling Of MGNREGA And Rewriting Rural Welfare

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  3. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  4. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  5. Netflix 10 Years in India: Ted Sarandos, Bela Bajaria Say India Drives Global Streaming Future

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener