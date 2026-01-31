Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Major Milestone During India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I

Suryakumar Yadav becomes fastest to 3000 T20I runs, surpassing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, highlighting his explosive form

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Major Milestone
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the fifth and final T201 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav became the fastest to 3000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced

  • He went past Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the milestone knock

  • The record came in the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I showdown

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav once again turned in a magnificent batting performance in the fifth T20I against New Zealand national cricket team, but this outing carried extra significance beyond the result. As the final fixture of the home series unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram, Suryakumar continued his rich vein of form.

Coming into the contest with a strong series under his belt, the India captain looked in rhythm from the moment he took guard. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav achieved an outstanding milestone during his destructive knock.

Suryakumar Yadav Sets New T20I Record With Fastest 3000 Runs

In a landmark achievement in T20I cricket, Suryakumar Yadav became the fastest player to reach 3000 runs in T20 internationals in terms of balls faced during India’s fifth T20I against New Zealand. He completed the milestone in fewer deliveries than any other batter in the world, surpassing the previous mark held by Muhammad Waseem of UAE, and also leaving established stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma behind on the record charts.

Known for his innovative shot-making and high strike rate, he achieved the feat across 98 innings. The star batter smashed a 26-ball fifty and confirmed that he is in his full rhythm ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The India captain eventually fell for 63 off 30 balls, his innings featuring crisp boundaries and calculated aggression that lifted the total.

Related Content
Related Content

Also Check: Suryakumar Yadav Floored By A Dangerous Lockie Ferguson Beamer

India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I: First Innings Report

Winning the toss and batting first, India piled on a massive 271 for 5 in 20 overs, thanks largely to a breathtaking century from Ishan Kishan and substantial contributions from the middle order. Kishan dominated the New Zealand attack with an unbeaten 103 off 43 balls, striking 10 sixes and six fours, while Hardik Pandya added a quick 42 off 17 to keep the run rate climbing.

Also Check: IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, 5th T20

Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16) and Sanju Samson (6 off 6) got starts but couldn’t convert them, leaving the main scoring burden to Kishan, Suryakumar and Pandya. India’s total of 271/5 set one of the highest targets in T20I history and handed New Zealand a daunting chase in the final T20I of the series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus