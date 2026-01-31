Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Major Milestone During India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the fifth and final T201 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the fifth and final T201 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar