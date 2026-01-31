Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Major Milestone During India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I

Suryakumar Yadav became the fastest to 3000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced
He went past Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the milestone knock
The record came in the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I showdown
India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav once again turned in a magnificent batting performance in the fifth T20I against New Zealand national cricket team, but this outing carried extra significance beyond the result. As the final fixture of the home series unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram, Suryakumar continued his rich vein of form.
Coming into the contest with a strong series under his belt, the India captain looked in rhythm from the moment he took guard. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav achieved an outstanding milestone during his destructive knock.
Suryakumar Yadav Sets New T20I Record With Fastest 3000 Runs
In a landmark achievement in T20I cricket, Suryakumar Yadav became the fastest player to reach 3000 runs in T20 internationals in terms of balls faced during India’s fifth T20I against New Zealand. He completed the milestone in fewer deliveries than any other batter in the world, surpassing the previous mark held by Muhammad Waseem of UAE, and also leaving established stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma behind on the record charts.
Known for his innovative shot-making and high strike rate, he achieved the feat across 98 innings. The star batter smashed a 26-ball fifty and confirmed that he is in his full rhythm ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The India captain eventually fell for 63 off 30 balls, his innings featuring crisp boundaries and calculated aggression that lifted the total.
India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I: First Innings Report
Winning the toss and batting first, India piled on a massive 271 for 5 in 20 overs, thanks largely to a breathtaking century from Ishan Kishan and substantial contributions from the middle order. Kishan dominated the New Zealand attack with an unbeaten 103 off 43 balls, striking 10 sixes and six fours, while Hardik Pandya added a quick 42 off 17 to keep the run rate climbing.
Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16) and Sanju Samson (6 off 6) got starts but couldn’t convert them, leaving the main scoring burden to Kishan, Suryakumar and Pandya. India’s total of 271/5 set one of the highest targets in T20I history and handed New Zealand a daunting chase in the final T20I of the series.