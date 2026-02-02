Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Series Decider In Dhaka?

Summary of this article
Bangladesh welcome Pakistan for the series concluding 3rd ODI in Dhaka
The series is levelled at 1-1
Salman Ali Agha and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were involved in a bizarre situation in 2nd ODI
The 3-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan reaches its climax on Sunday at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka with the series evenly poised at 1-1 after one-sided results in the opening matches.
Following Bangladesh's dominant 8-wicket victory in the opener, Pakistan fought back in the 2nd ODI by securing a 128-run win (DLS method) to set up a finale in Mirpur.
The decider is will be a tense contest, especially after the heated spirit of cricket incident in the previous ODI which involved both the captains.
Salman Ali Agha, who was controversially run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz while attempting a sporting gesture, will be under the spotlight after receiving an ICC reprimand and a demerit point for his post-dismissal outburst.
Pakistan’s batting unit, led by a resurgent Mohammad Rizwan and young opener Maaz Sadaqat, will be hoping to maintain their aggressive momentum going and replicate the same performance from the 2nd ODI.
Bangladesh will be equally motivated to win this game and prove that their performance in the 1st ODI was not a fluke that happened by chance.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch?
This match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.