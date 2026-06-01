Pakistan Vs Australia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live On TV & Online

PAK will look to take series in the 2nd ODI against depleted AUS side
The hosts won the 1st ODI by five wickets
Australia are without their regular captain Mitch Marsh due to injury
Australia will look to level the series after a disappointing 1st ODI performance when they take on Pakistan in the second ODI match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, June 2. The ODI side will not feature any of the prominent names including regular captain Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood.
Talking about the 1st ODI, Matthew Short's fifty and Matt Renshaw's brilliant 61 were the only saving grace for the Aussies as the World Champions were bowled out for 200 in 44.1 overs against the Pakistani bowlers, led by Arafat Minhas' five-wicket haul.
Minhas finished with figures of 5/32 in 10 overs as Australia's batting collapsed saw the likes of Marnus Labuschagne (0) and Cameron Green (0) unable to get going.
In reply, Pakistan reached the total in 42.3 overs with Babar Azam (69) and Ghazi Ghori (65) making notable contributions to gain a 1-0 lead in the series. The Aussies have a poor track record on Pakistani soil as far as 50-over format is concerned, with their last triumph coming in 1998.
Pakistan Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Squads
Australia: Josh Inglis (C), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa
Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Salman Ali Agha (VC), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Muqeem
Pakistan Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: LIVE Streaming
When is the 2nd Pakistan vs Australia ODI match?
The second PAK vs AUS ODI will take place on Tuesday, June 2 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The match will start at 5pm IST.
Where to watch PAK vs AUS ODI series 2026 in India?
Unfortunately, no tv channel and streaming partner has bought the broadcast rights of Pakistan vs Australia three-match ODI series in India. Indian fans can watch the live stream of PAK vs AUS 2026 ODI series on the Sports TV YouTube channel.