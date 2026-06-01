French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 8?

Fonseca [28] beat Ruud [15] 7-5, 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-2 to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal
Kostyuk [15] stunned Swiatek [3] 7-5, 6-1, Swiatek's earliest French Open exit since 2019
Mensik [26] eliminated Rublev [11] 6-3, 7-6(6), 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 in five sets
Day 8 at Roland Garros delivered one of the most captivating rounds of the fortnight, as the Round of 16 reshaped the men's and women's draws in dramatic fashion.
With youth surging through the bottom half of the men's bracket and the women's field thrown wide open by another seeded casualty, Sunday at Court Philippe-Chatrier did not disappoint.
Men's Singles: Ruud and Rublev Exit as Fonseca's Fairytale Rolls On
The biggest result of the day, and arguably of the tournament so far, came in the night session, where 19-year-old Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca (No. 28) beat two-time Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud (No. 15) 7-5, 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-2 in a near four-hour battle on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
With three-time Roland Garros champion and countryman Gustavo Kuerten watching on, Fonseca reached his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal.
A disputed line call denied Ruud a set point in that tense second-set tiebreak, and the Norwegian, who had already survived match points against Tommy Paul in the third round, could not recover. Ruud's Roland Garros journey, which began with a five-set opener against Roman Safiullin, is now over.
Earlier in the day, No. 11 seed Andrey Rublev was also eliminated, falling to 20-year-old Jakub Mensik (No. 26) 6-3, 7-6(6), 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 in a gruelling five-setter. Mensik became the youngest Czech man to reach a major quarterfinal since Ivan Lendl in 1980.
Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, further cemented his position as favourite by dispatching Jesper de Jong in straight sets in just over two hours, always looking in control aside from a first-set tiebreak.
For the first time this century, three players under the age of 21 have reached the men's singles quarterfinal at a Grand Slam, Fonseca, Mensik, and 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar, who will face Zverev next.
Women's Singles: Swiatek Stunned in Straight Sets by Kostyuk
The women's draw produced its own seismic shock early in the day. No. 15 Marta Kostyuk stunned six-time major champion Iga Swiatek (No. 3) 7-5, 6-1, handing the 25-year-old her earliest exit at the French Open since her debut in 2019. Swiatek committed 39 unforced errors while managing just 13 winners as Kostyuk's relentless baseline aggression proved too much.
Elsewhere, the remaining seeds held firm. No. 7 Elina Svitolina defeated No. 11 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the French Open quarterfinal for the second straight year, while No. 8 Mirra Andreeva dominated Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2, reaching her third consecutive Roland Garros quarterfinal. No. 18 Sorana Cirstea also advanced, beating Wang Xiyu 6-3, 7-6(4).
With Coco Gauff already eliminated on Day 7 and Swiatek now gone, Madison Keys is the only American woman left in the draw, keeping her dream of a second Grand Slam title very much alive heading into the quarterfinals.
French Open 2026 - Day 9 Schedule (June 1)
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Men's singles: Flavio Cobolli [10] vs Zachary Svajda
Men's singles: Juan Manuel Cerúndolo vs Matteo Berrettini
Men's singles: Félix Auger-Aliassime [4] vs Alejandro Tabilo
Women's singles: Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Naomi Osaka [16] (night session)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Men's singles: Frances Tiafoe [19] vs Matteo Arnaldi
Women's singles: Anna Kalinskaya [22] vs Anastasia Potapova [28]
Women's singles: Madison Keys [19] vs Diana Shnaider [25]
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Women's singles: Maja Chwalinska vs Diane Parry