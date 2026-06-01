Wrestling Asian Games Trials 2026: Antim Panghal Clinches 53kg Spot As Vinesh Phogat Falls In Semifinals
Vinesh Phogat’s comeback ended in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2026 trials in New Delhi, where she went down 6-4 to Meenakshi Goyat in the 53kg category. Returning to competitive action after the heartbreak of Paris 2024, Vinesh had started strongly, beating Jyoti 7-1 before edging Nishu 7-6 in a tense quarter-final, but couldn’t get past Meenakshi despite a spirited effort. Meenakshi went on to reach the final, where Antim Panghal clinched the 53kg spot with a 3-2 win in a dramatic contest, while other winners from the women’s categories included Dipanshi (50kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), and Priya Malik (76kg).
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