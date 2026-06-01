Wrestling Asian Games Trials 2026: Antim Panghal Clinches 53kg Spot As Vinesh Phogat Falls In Semifinals

Vinesh Phogat’s comeback ended in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2026 trials in New Delhi, where she went down 6-4 to Meenakshi Goyat in the 53kg category. Returning to competitive action after the heartbreak of Paris 2024, Vinesh had started strongly, beating Jyoti 7-1 before edging Nishu 7-6 in a tense quarter-final, but couldn’t get past Meenakshi despite a spirited effort. Meenakshi went on to reach the final, where Antim Panghal clinched the 53kg spot with a 3-2 win in a dramatic contest, while other winners from the women’s categories included Dipanshi (50kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), and Priya Malik (76kg).

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Asian Games women's wrestling selection trials in Delhi
Wrestlers Antim Panghal, in red, and Meenakshi Goyat compete in the women's 53kg category final wrestling match during the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
1/7
Asian Games womens wrestling selection trials Meenakshi Goyat
Wrestler Meenakshi Goyat is attended by officials after an injury during the women's 53kg category final wrestling match against Antim Panghal at the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
Asian Games selection trials in New Delhi
A supporter wears a t-shirt bearing an image of Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi. Phogat's return to competitive wrestling ended in heartbreak on Saturday following a 4-6 loss against Meenakshi Goyat in the 53kg semifinals of the Asian Games selection trials. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
Asian Games womens wrestling selection trials in Delhi-Wrestler Vinesh Phogat
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi. Phogat's return to competitive wrestling ended in heartbreak on Saturday following a 4-6 loss against Meenakshi Goyat in the 53kg semifinals of the Asian Games selection trials. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
Asian Games womens wrestling selection trials in Delhi-Wrestler Meenakshi Goyat
Wrestler Meenakshi Goyat celebrates after winning a women's 53kg category semifinal wrestling match against Vinesh Phogat during the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
Asian Games womens wrestling selection trials in Delhi-Nishu
Nishu competes in a 53kg category wrestling match against Vinesh Phogat during the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
Asian Games womens wrestling selection trials in Delhi-Nishu
Nishu reacts after losing a 53kg category wrestling match against Vinesh Phogat during the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
Asian Games womens wrestling selection trials in Delhi-Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh Phogat, in blue, competes against Jyoti in a 53kg category wrestling match during the Asian Games selection trials, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories