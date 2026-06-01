IPL 2026 Season Wrap: RCB's Historic Title Defence, Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking Campaign & All You Need To Know

Ahmedabad: Rajsthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives Super Striker of the Season award during the presentation ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 final, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, late Sunday, May 31, 2026. () (PTI06_01_2026_000051B) Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Ahmedabad: Rajsthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives Super Striker of the Season award during the presentation ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 final, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, late Sunday, May 31, 2026. () (PTI06_01_2026_000051B) Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil