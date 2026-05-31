TMC Legislators’ Meet Called Off as Most MLAs Skip Over Aftermath Of Attack On Party Leaders

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) called off its scheduled legislators’ meet after a majority of MLAs failed to attend.
Most MLAs skipped the meeting due to rising discontent within the party following recent attacks on senior leaders, including the egg and shoe incident involving Abhishek Banerjee.
The development highlights deepening unrest and factionalism in the TMC after the assembly election results and allegations of post-poll violence
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday called off its important legislators’ meeting after a very low turnout of MLAs, reflecting serious internal turmoil within the party.
The meeting was convened to discuss the current political situation, post-poll violence, and future strategies. However, with most legislators staying away, the party leadership had no option but to postpone the event.
Sources said many MLAs are upset over the recent violent protests against senior TMC leaders, particularly the attack on Abhishek Banerjee while he was visiting families affected by post-poll violence. The incident has apparently created fear and resentment among a section of the party’s MLAs.
Growing Discontent Several legislators are reportedly unhappy with the current style of functioning and the party’s handling of the aftermath of the assembly elections. There is also growing criticism within the party over the increasing influence of a few top leaders.
Senior TMC leaders tried to play down the development, saying the MLAs had “prior engagements.” However, party insiders admitted that the low attendance reflects deeper discontent brewing within the organisation.
This is the latest sign of trouble for the ruling TMC, which is already facing strong criticism from the opposition BJP over governance and alleged violence in the state. Party chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold a high-level review meeting with senior leaders in the coming days to address the internal issues.
The cancellation of the legislators’ meet has added to the perception of a crisis within the TMC ranks.