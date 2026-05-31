Toluca Vs Tigres, Champions Cup Final: Red Devils End 23-Year CONCACAF Title Drought With Shoot-Out Win
Hours after French giants Paris Saint-Germain defeated English champions Arsenal on penalties to defend the UEFA Champions League title, Deportivo Toluca edged their Mexican rivals Tigres UANL in similar circumstances for their third CONCACAF Champions Cup title on Sunday. Scoreless in regulation time, the game at Estadio Nemesio Diez had gone to penalties after the two Liga MX clubs were still deadlocked in extra time (1-1) -- Jorge Diaz for the designated hosts, then Joaquim Henrique for Tigres. In the ensuing penalty shoot-out, Toluca goalkeeper Luis Garcia saved the decisive penalty from Juanjo Purata for a 6-5 win for Red Devils' third and first title since 2003. The Champions Cup is the premier club competition for North and Central America and the Caribbean. The winners qualify for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Toluca's Paulinho and Garcia were adjudged the best player and goalkeeper, respectively. Paulinho was also the top scorer with eight goals.
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