Toluca Vs Tigres, Champions Cup Final: Red Devils End 23-Year CONCACAF Title Drought With Shoot-Out Win

Hours after French giants Paris Saint-Germain defeated English champions Arsenal on penalties to defend the UEFA Champions League title, Deportivo Toluca edged their Mexican rivals Tigres UANL in similar circumstances for their third CONCACAF Champions Cup title on Sunday. Scoreless in regulation time, the game at Estadio Nemesio Diez had gone to penalties after the two Liga MX clubs were still deadlocked in extra time (1-1) -- Jorge Diaz for the designated hosts, then Joaquim Henrique for Tigres. In the ensuing penalty shoot-out, Toluca goalkeeper Luis Garcia saved the decisive penalty from Juanjo Purata for a 6-5 win for Red Devils' third and first title since 2003. The Champions Cup is the premier club competition for North and Central America and the Caribbean. The winners qualify for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Toluca's Paulinho and Garcia were adjudged the best player and goalkeeper, respectively. Paulinho was also the top scorer with eight goals.

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CONCACAF Champions Cup Final Soccer Match: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Tigres UANL
Toluca's Marcel Ruiz lifts the trophy after beating Tigres during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Toluca, Mexico, Saturday, May 30, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Champions Cup Final Soccer Match: Tigres UANL vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Toluca's Marcel Ruiz lifts the trophy after beating Tigres during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Tigres UANL
Toluca's coach Antonio Mohamed kisses the trophy after beating Tigres during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Tigres UANL vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Toluca's Nicolás Castro, right, and Pavel Perez celebrate after winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against Tigres in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Tigres UANL
Toluca fans reacts during the penalty shootout on the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against Tigres in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF: Tigres UANL vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Toluca's goalkeeper Luis Garcia blocks a shot by Tigres' Fernando Gorriaran during a penalty shootout on the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Toluca, Mexico, Saturday, May 30, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Champions Cup: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Tigres UANL
Tigres' goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, right, fails to blocks a shot by Toluca's Santiago Simon during a penalty shootout on the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Toluca's Jorge Díaz celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Tigres during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025-26: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Tigres UANL
Tigres' Andre Pierre Gignac, center, looks as Toluca's goalkeeper Luis Garcia makes a save during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025-26: Tigres UANL vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Tigres' Vladimir Lorona, left, protects the ball from Toluca's Jesus Angulo during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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