RCB Vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill's Titans Take On Rajat Patidar's Challengers In Titular Clash

RCB Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar & Shubman Gill Ahead Of The Final
Rajat Patidar: "There are a lot of learnings, especially off the field. And on the field, there are a lot of helping hands, I would say. There are a lot of experienced players and a group of leaders from whom I'm getting good ideas. So, I'm trying to understand those ideas and apply them to my game."
Shubman Gill: "Dharamshala is kind of a difficult venue to get to and travel from, but yes, physically they might have an advantage. But I think finals are all about the mental side of the game, so the team that is mentally up for the challenge is the one that is going to win."
RCB Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma