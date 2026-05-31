RCB Vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill's Titans Take On Rajat Patidar's Challengers In Titular Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar, left, Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill, right, and commentator Ravi Shastri wait for the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Updates, IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to defend the crown as they take on a reinvigorated Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, Sunday. If RCB win the title, they will become only the third team after CSK and MI to win back-to-back titles. However, GT's batting and bowling prowess has been upto the mark as the two in-form teams clash in Ahmedabad. Get play-by-play updates from the RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 final right here

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31 May 2026, 04:37:10 pm IST RCB Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar & Shubman Gill Ahead Of The Final Rajat Patidar: "There are a lot of learnings, especially off the field. And on the field, there are a lot of helping hands, I would say. There are a lot of experienced players and a group of leaders from whom I'm getting good ideas. So, I'm trying to understand those ideas and apply them to my game." Shubman Gill: "Dharamshala is kind of a difficult venue to get to and travel from, but yes, physically they might have an advantage. But I think finals are all about the mental side of the game, so the team that is mentally up for the challenge is the one that is going to win."