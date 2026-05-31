RCB Vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill's Titans Take On Rajat Patidar's Challengers In Titular Clash

RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Get play-by-play updates from the RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 final right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Indian Premier League 2026 dispatch May 30 Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar, left, Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill, right, and commentator Ravi Shastri wait for the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Updates, IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to defend the crown as they take on a reinvigorated Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, Sunday. If RCB win the title, they will become only the third team after CSK and MI to win back-to-back titles. However, GT's batting and bowling prowess has been upto the mark as the two in-form teams clash in Ahmedabad. Get play-by-play updates from the RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 final right here
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RCB Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar & Shubman Gill Ahead Of The Final

Rajat Patidar: "There are a lot of learnings, especially off the field. And on the field, there are a lot of helping hands, I would say. There are a lot of experienced players and a group of leaders from whom I'm getting good ideas. So, I'm trying to understand those ideas and apply them to my game."

Shubman Gill: "Dharamshala is kind of a difficult venue to get to and travel from, but yes, physically they might have an advantage. But I think finals are all about the mental side of the game, so the team that is mentally up for the challenge is the one that is going to win."

RCB Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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