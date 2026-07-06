Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo-led POR Take On Yamal's ESP At Dallas Stadium

Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal faces Spain in a round of 16 clash in Dallas, Texas, marking one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2026 World Cup. Check the play-by-play updates from POR vs ESP, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match, at Dallas Stadium, right here

Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) arrives for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July

Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) arrives for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July AP/Gareth Patterson

Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Greetings, and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain. This evening, all eyes in the football community will be focused on Dallas, where one of the most anticipated match-ups of this or any World Cup features the European giants, Spain and Portugal. Check the play-by-play updates from POR vs ESP, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match, at Dallas Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jul 2026, 11:14:03 pm IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Goncalo Ramos Watch Portugal's Goncalo Ramos has netted four goals and provided one assist in merely 170 minutes of play during the knockout stage of the World Cup. His rate of one goal involvement every 34 minutes in this phase of the tournament stands as the highest on record (since 1966) for any player who has achieved at least three goal involvements.

6 Jul 2026, 11:02:17 pm IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H The direct competition history between these two teams reveals remarkably close encounters consistently, with four of their most recent matchups ending in draws.

6 Jul 2026, 10:40:53 pm IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: POR, ESP Journey To Reach Last 16 Portugal secured the second position in Group J, accumulating five points, having decisively defeated Uzbekistan while drawing with both the Democratic Republic of Congo and Colombia. In the round of 32, they controversially managed to overcome Croatia, recovering from a goal deficit to achieve a 2-1 victory. Spain finished first in Group H, accumulating seven points by defeating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, while drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde. In the round of 32, they decisively overcame Austria with a score of 3-0. La Roja remains unbeaten in their last 34 matches (W25 D9), just one match away from matching their record unbeaten streak of 35, which was established between February 2007 and June 2009.