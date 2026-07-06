Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo-led POR Take On Yamal's ESP At Dallas Stadium

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Goncalo Ramos Watch
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos has netted four goals and provided one assist in merely 170 minutes of play during the knockout stage of the World Cup. His rate of one goal involvement every 34 minutes in this phase of the tournament stands as the highest on record (since 1966) for any player who has achieved at least three goal involvements.
Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H
The direct competition history between these two teams reveals remarkably close encounters consistently, with four of their most recent matchups ending in draws.
Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: POR, ESP Journey To Reach Last 16
Portugal secured the second position in Group J, accumulating five points, having decisively defeated Uzbekistan while drawing with both the Democratic Republic of Congo and Colombia. In the round of 32, they controversially managed to overcome Croatia, recovering from a goal deficit to achieve a 2-1 victory.
Spain finished first in Group H, accumulating seven points by defeating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, while drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde. In the round of 32, they decisively overcame Austria with a score of 3-0. La Roja remains unbeaten in their last 34 matches (W25 D9), just one match away from matching their record unbeaten streak of 35, which was established between February 2007 and June 2009.
Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened Yesterday?
Norway secured their spot in the quarterfinals with an impressive 2-1 victory against Brazil. Erling Haaland was the standout performer, scoring a remarkable double, while Neymar responded with a late penalty, marking the conclusion of his career with the Selecao. Norway will now meet England in the quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami, following the Three Lions' thrilling 3-2 triumph over Mexico in a dramatic encounter in Mexico City.