ENG-W Vs AUS-W Preview, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Arch-Rivals Lock Horns In Title Clash At Lords

Australia and England are set to face other in their fourth T20 World Cup final at Lords on Sunday, July 5
Six-time champions Australia have won all the previous three finals between these two teams
England last won the T20 World Cup title back in 2009
The stage is set for an enthralling battle at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground as arch-rivals England and Australia are set to battle in a title clash at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday, July 5.
This will be the fourth time that both these teams will meet in the final of the T20 World Cup, with Australia emerging victorious on the last three occasions.
Australia have laid their hands on the trophy six times and are well on course to do it again for the sixth time as they have been undefeated in the tournament so far and would want to end their campaign unblemished.
On the other hand, England have also had a spotless tournament so far and would be riding high on confidence after beating South Africa in the semifinal to book a place in the final in front of their home crowd.
However, they would have to bring their A game in the final to challenge the Australians, as the latter have a flawless record against England in the finals and overall also Australia are leading the battle by 5-2.
While other teams such as India, South Africa and West Indies at times challenged the hegemony of these two teams eventually the best two teams are in the finals with only little to separate the two.
When two teams are somewhat near in strength on paper, then the contest with the bigger contest plays a critical role. Let's have a look at the potential battle between players that could have a significant impact on the outcome of the final:
Danni Wyatt-Hodge Vs Kim Garth
Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been in good form in the tournament and has been responsible for providing an explosive start to the English team throughout the tournament. England would want her to provide another blistering start and set the base for a big score or a chase.
She'll be up against Australia's Kim Garth, who'll take on the new ball for the Aussies and could be a prime threat to the English openers. While England have shown that they have a decent middle-order and can absorb the shock of an early wicket, a brisk start by Wyatt could give them an edge over the strong Australian team.
Nat Sciver-Brunt Vs Georgia Wareham
Nat Sciver-Brunt remains the backbone of England's batting line-up. The all-rounder returned to the playing XI just before the semifinal against South Africa and made an immediate impact, smashing 75 runs to steer her side from 23/3 to a match-winning total of 169 on a tricky surface.
However, her record against Australia's Georgia Wareham is far from impressive. The leg-spinner has dismissed Sciver-Brunt three times, with the England batter averaging a modest 3.6 against her.
ENG-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The wicket at Lord's is expected to be a sporting one that will provide a balanced contest between the bat and ball. Out of the three matches played at this venue, two have been won by teams batting first, while England is the only team that has successfully defended a target at this venue.
While a cloud cover is expected to be present during the match, there's no major threat of rain as such. The average first innings score at this venue is 158 runs.
ENG-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
England Women: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Sophia Dunkley, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King