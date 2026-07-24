England At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Adam Peaty

Adam Peaty returns to Glasgow 12 years after winning his first major international title at the 2014 Commonwealth Games
The three-time Olympic champion aims to rediscover his best form after injuries and the end of his unbeaten streak in 2022
One of Britain's greatest swimmers, Peaty remains a leading medal contender with multiple Olympic, Commonwealth and world titles to his name
It was 12 years ago that Adam Peaty won his first major international gold medal in the 100 m breaststroke event at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow. At the age of 31, Peaty will be back to the same city to try and prove that he is one of Britain's finest swimmers.
Adam Peaty boasts three Olympic gold medals and has been dominating the sport for many years. But since failing his unbeaten streak in 2022 and due to various other factors, he is facing a lot of challenges.
Adam Peaty Factfile
Coming from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, Adam Peaty made waves internationally in 2014 when he won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games before breaking the world record in the 50m breaststroke event at the European Championships that same year. In the following years, Peaty became the greatest breaststroke swimmer in the world and made history by becoming the first person to swim the 50m and 100m breaststroke events in less than 26 seconds and 57 seconds, respectively.
Peaty reached the pinnacle of his career at the 2016 Rio Olympics where he not only won the gold medal in the 100m breaststroke but also broke his own world record. Peaty successfully defended his Olympic championship title at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and also won gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay race. Peaty has earned the MBE and the OBE awards for his contribution to swimming.
Adam Peaty At Commonwealth Games
After twelve years of competing internationally in the 100m breaststroke and winning his first major international championship at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Adam Peaty now has a chance to make an impression again in the same city.
At 31, Adam Peaty has already claimed three Olympic gold medals and was the world's number one in the breaststroke event for many years. Nevertheless, his luck did not turn out that well after 2022, when he ended his unbeaten streak and suffered a series of injuries and even absence from the sport. Coming back to Glasgow presents Peaty with a chance to show once again how talented a swimmer he is.