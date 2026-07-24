England At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Adam Peaty

Coming from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, Adam Peaty made waves internationally in 2014 when he won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games before breaking the world record in the 50m breaststroke event at the European Championships that same year. In the following years, Peaty became the greatest breaststroke swimmer in the world and made history by becoming the first person to swim the 50m and 100m breaststroke events in less than 26 seconds and 57 seconds, respectively.