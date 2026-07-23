England At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Kadeena Cox

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 24 July 2026 12:14 am

As the 2026 Commonwealth Games get underway in Glasgow, all eyes will be on Kadeena Cox, one of Great Britain's biggest medal hopes and the only athlete in the past 32 years to have won Paralympic gold in two different sports

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 24 July 2026 12:14 am

Kadeena Cox is the only athlete in the past 32 years to win Paralympic gold medals in two different sports Photo: X/Kadeena Cox OBE