India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Mirabai Chanu

India's contingent will aim for medals at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow
The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will showcase only 10 sports, which is nine fewer than the Birmingham 2022 edition
Inspired by her fellow countrywoman Kunjarani Devi, Mirabai moved to weightlifting
India's contingent is set to pursue medal success at the Commonwealth Games 2026, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2. This marks the return of the Games to Glasgow for the first time since 2014, albeit with a much more condensed schedule.
The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will showcase only 10 sports, which is nine fewer than the Birmingham 2022 edition, with events taking place across four venues within an eight-mile radius.
Mirabai Chanu from India, who has represented Indian weightlifting for quite a while, aims to make history at the CWG 2026.
Mirabai Chanu Factfile
Mirabai Chanu was born on August 8, 1994, in the village of Nongpok Kakching, which is located approximately 20 kilometers from Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.
Inspired by her fellow countrywoman Kunjarani Devi, Mirabai moved to weightlifting. Under the guidance of coach Vijay Sharma, she would eventually become one of the nation's most reliable athletes on the global stage.
Mirabai has transitioned to the 48kg category following the revision of the sport's weight classes. She kicked off her 2026 season by setting new national records and is now heading to Glasgow for her fourth Commonwealth Games campaign, all while aiming for a coveted Asian Games medal in the 49kg category.
Her personal best stands at a total of 205kg, a feat she accomplished at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 2021 within the 49kg category. She later matched this total in her new 48kg category during the National Weightlifting Championships in 2026, where she also succeeded in breaking national records for both the snatch and clean and jerk.
Mirabai Chanu At Commonwealth Games
Chanu, at 31-years-old, made a remarkable debut at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she secured a silver medal. She followed that up with a gold medal at the 2018 Games and successfully defended her title at the 2022 Birmingham Games. This upcoming event will mark her fourth participation in the Commonwealth Games, and she is aiming for her third gold medal.