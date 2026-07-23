Opening Ceremony Live, Commonwealth Games Updates: King Charles III To Officially Declare Games Open

Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Who will declare the Games opne?
King Charles III, accompanied by Queen Camilla, will officially declare the Games open after reading the traditional message carried in the King's Baton.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Who will perform at the opening ceremony?
The Opening Ceremony will showcase an all-Scottish lineup headlined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and Tom Walker, with performances from Nina Nesbitt, Callum Beattie, Nathan Evans, Saint PHNX, and electro-Celtic duo Valtos.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu Update!
According to PTI, Mirabai Chanu will not attempt the coveted 90kg snatch at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow. "I will not give my full effort in the Commonwealth Games. My focus is the Asian Games, which are very near. I am training according to that. So my performance and effort here will depend on that plan," she said.
"You can't really predict how the body will perform on a given day but I will try to get 90kg in the Asian Games for sure," she added.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Who will lead Indian contingent!
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to begin at around 12:30 PM IST, with Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain leading the Indian contingent as the flag bearer and baton bearer, respectively.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Live Streaming!
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.