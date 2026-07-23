Opening Ceremony Live, Commonwealth Games Updates: King Charles III To Officially Declare Games Open

Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Follow CWG 2026 live updates from Glasgow as King Charles III declares the Games open, Mirabai Chanu to lead India, and KT Tunstall headlines a star-studded indoor spectacle

Finnie, the official mascot of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, greets fans and poses inside the OVO Hydro ahead of the Opening Ceremony, building excitement before the Games officially begin.

Finnie, the official mascot of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, greets fans and poses inside the OVO Hydro ahead of the Opening Ceremony, building excitement before the Games officially begin. X/India_AllSports

Welcome to our live coverage as the Commonwealth Games 2026 officially get underway with a vibrant Opening Ceremony at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday, marking the start of an 11-day sporting spectacle. More than 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories will participate in the traditional Parade of Nations, alongside Scottish cultural performances, live music, dance acts and immersive visual displays in what is the first-ever Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony to be staged inside an indoor arena. King Charles III, accompanied by Queen Camilla, will formally declare the Games open after reading the message placed in the King's Baton, while cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy is also set to play a key role in the celebrations. India's contingent will be led by Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu as Glasgow launches a reimagined edition of the Games with 10 sports and a record Para-sport programme.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jul 2026, 11:04:12 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Who will declare the Games opne? King Charles III, accompanied by Queen Camilla, will officially declare the Games open after reading the traditional message carried in the King's Baton.

23 Jul 2026, 10:49:11 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Who will perform at the opening ceremony? The Opening Ceremony will showcase an all-Scottish lineup headlined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and Tom Walker, with performances from Nina Nesbitt, Callum Beattie, Nathan Evans, Saint PHNX, and electro-Celtic duo Valtos.

23 Jul 2026, 10:33:30 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu Update! According to PTI, Mirabai Chanu will not attempt the coveted 90kg snatch at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow. "I will not give my full effort in the Commonwealth Games. My focus is the Asian Games, which are very near. I am training according to that. So my performance and effort here will depend on that plan," she said. "You can't really predict how the body will perform on a given day but I will try to get 90kg in the Asian Games for sure," she added.

23 Jul 2026, 10:30:52 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Who will lead Indian contingent! The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to begin at around 12:30 PM IST, with Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain leading the Indian contingent as the flag bearer and baton bearer, respectively.

23 Jul 2026, 10:16:10 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Live Streaming! The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.