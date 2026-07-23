India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Parul Chaudhary

Parul Chaudhary will be participating at her second CWG
The 31-year-old athlete has made a name for herself as one of India's leading distance runners
Over time, she transitioned through the 1500m and 5000m distances, ultimately finding her forte in the 3000m steeplechase
A contingent of 126 Indian athletes is set to compete at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, which get underway from July 23, Thursday. In total, approximately 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories will participate across 13 disciplines, including para sports.
The Indian team consists of 77 men and 49 women, who will compete in both able-bodied and para events as the nation aims to enhance its impressive Commonwealth Games medal count. Athletics will feature the largest representation from India, with 32 athletes (22 men and 10 women).
One such athlete that could be up there in the medal reckoning is Parul Chaudhary. The 31-year-old has made a name for herself as one of India's leading distance runners, achieving consistent success in both the 3000m steeplechase and the 5000m.
Parul Chaudhary Factfile
Born on April 15, 1995, in Iklauta village near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Parul was raised in a farming family as one of four children. She began her journey in running barefoot during her teenage years and entered competitive athletics in 2011, initially focusing on the 800m distance before gradually advancing to longer events.
Over time, she transitioned through the 1500m and 5000m distances, ultimately finding her forte in the 3000m steeplechase, where her endurance and technical prowess over barriers and the water jump have positioned her as one of India's premier athletes.
Parul's ascent to international prominence commenced with a gold medal in the women's 5000m at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, followed by another gold at the South Asian Games later that same year.
During the 2022 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, the 31-year-old managed to secure a gold medal in the 5000m and a silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase, further enhancing her already remarkable array of continental medals.
She would also go on to represent India in both events at the Paris Olympics, making her one of the select few athletes from the country to participate in multiple distance events at the Games.
Parul Chaudhary At Commonwealth Games
This will be Parul's second Commonwealth Games following a season filled with record-breaking achievements and steady performances on the international stage.
The women's 3000m steeplechase and 5000m are anticipated to showcase a competitive lineup in Glasgow, yet Parul's experience, success on the continent, and recent form position her as one of India's top athletes in endurance events.