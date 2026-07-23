India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Gulveer Singh

Gulveer Singh will be aiming for a medal at the CWG 2026
Gulveer was raised in a farmer's family with a deep-rooted military tradition
Gulveer made history by becoming the first Indian to complete a 5,000m race in under 13 mins, finishing with a time of 12:59.77 secs in 2025
The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2026 will mark the 23rd edition of this prestigious event, showcasing a more focused lineup that includes 10 able-bodied sports and six para sports, which is a significant reduction compared to the Birmingham 2022 edition.
Indian athletes are set to compete in eight able-bodied sports: artistic gymnastics, athletics, boxing, cycling (track), swimming, judo, bowls, and weightlifting. India's quest for medals will span 11 days, culminating with the Games on August 2.
Gulveer Singh aims to bring some hope of a medal to India as he prepares to build on his past achievements.
Gulveer Singh Factfile
Born on June 1, 1998, in Sirsa village near Atrauli in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, Gulveer was raised in a farmer's family with a deep-rooted military tradition. He was part of the Indian Army in 2018 through the sports quota and at present is a Naib Subedar in The Grenadiers regiment.
During his early years in the Army, he was stationed in Arunachal Pradesh, where he skillfully managed to combine his military responsibilities with his athletics training. These foundational years played a crucial role in developing the discipline and endurance that would define his track career.
Gulveer's journey to success began when he clinched a bronze medal in the men's 5,000m race at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships. He followed this achievement by winning another bronze in the 10,000m event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
In 2024, Gulveer aimed to enhance his performance by relocating his training base to Colorado Springs, USA, where he trained under coach Scott Simmons in a high-altitude setting.
The move proved to be a masterstroke for Gulveer as he made history becoming the first Indian to complete a 5,000m race in under 13 minutes, finishing with a time of 12:59.77 seconds in 2025. In addition, he established national records in the 10,000m with a time of 27:00.22 seconds, as well as in the 3,000m, indoor 3,000m, and the 25km road race.
Gulveer At Commonwealth Games
Gulveer is heading to the Commonwealth Games in the finest shape of his career, following a remarkable distance double achievement at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, where he secured gold medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events. His outstanding performance has set the stage for an exciting competition ahead.