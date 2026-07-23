India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Know Your Athlete – Gulveer Singh

The move proved to be a masterstroke for Gulveer as he made history becoming the first Indian to complete a 5,000m race in under 13 minutes, finishing with a time of 12:59.77 seconds in 2025. In addition, he established national records in the 10,000m with a time of 27:00.22 seconds, as well as in the 3,000m, indoor 3,000m, and the 25km road race.