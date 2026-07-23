Jaishankar Says Terrorism Will Have Consequences, Calls for Legally Binding South China Sea Code at ASEAN

Summary of this article

Jaishankar urged zero tolerance for terrorism at the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila.

India backed a legally binding South China Sea Code of Conduct under UNCLOS.

Jaishankar stressed maritime security, safe shipping and Indo-Pacific cooperation at ASEAN.

Acts of terrorism will have consequences and the international community must adopt zero tolerance towards terror, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, setting a firm tone at the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Manila as India laid out a broad security agenda covering maritime threats, non-proliferation and the South China Sea.

"There must be zero tolerance for terrorism. Nor should there be any doubt that acts of terrorism will have consequences," Jaishankar told the gathering, adding that cutting off the financial flows that sustain terrorist networks should be a priority. India is co-chairing the Experts' Working Group on counter-terrorism with Malaysia under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus framework and is leading the preparation of a compendium of best practices on the subject.

Jaishankar welcomed the Manila Plan of Action, describing its five pillars as consistent with India's own approach to the Indo-Pacific. On maritime security, he pointed to India's contributions through the Information Fusion Centre, the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative and the forward deployment of Indian forces from the North Arabian Sea to the Western Pacific, saying these were helping counter piracy, trafficking and narcotics trade while keeping sea lanes open for commerce.

His remarks on commercial shipping carried particular weight given recent incidents involving Indian seafarers. "Attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and commerce through international waterways must remain safe and uninterrupted," he said.