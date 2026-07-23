Jaishankar Says Terrorism Will Have Consequences, Calls for Legally Binding South China Sea Code at ASEAN

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Outlook News Desk
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At the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called for zero tolerance for terrorism, stronger maritime security and a legally binding South China Sea code of conduct

@DrSJaishankar
Jaishankar Says Terrorism Will Have Consequences, Calls for Legally Binding South China Sea Code at ASEAN
Summary of this article

  • Jaishankar urged zero tolerance for terrorism at the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila.

  • India backed a legally binding South China Sea Code of Conduct under UNCLOS.

  • Jaishankar stressed maritime security, safe shipping and Indo-Pacific cooperation at ASEAN.

Acts of terrorism will have consequences and the international community must adopt zero tolerance towards terror, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, setting a firm tone at the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Manila as India laid out a broad security agenda covering maritime threats, non-proliferation and the South China Sea.

"There must be zero tolerance for terrorism. Nor should there be any doubt that acts of terrorism will have consequences," Jaishankar told the gathering, adding that cutting off the financial flows that sustain terrorist networks should be a priority. India is co-chairing the Experts' Working Group on counter-terrorism with Malaysia under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus framework and is leading the preparation of a compendium of best practices on the subject.

Jaishankar welcomed the Manila Plan of Action, describing its five pillars as consistent with India's own approach to the Indo-Pacific. On maritime security, he pointed to India's contributions through the Information Fusion Centre, the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative and the forward deployment of Indian forces from the North Arabian Sea to the Western Pacific, saying these were helping counter piracy, trafficking and narcotics trade while keeping sea lanes open for commerce.

His remarks on commercial shipping carried particular weight given recent incidents involving Indian seafarers. "Attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and commerce through international waterways must remain safe and uninterrupted," he said.

Jaishankar Condoles Death of 15 Indian Tourists in Vietnam Boat Capsize - null
Jaishankar Condoles Death of 15 Indian Tourists in Vietnam Boat Capsize

By Outlook News Desk

On the South China Sea, Jaishankar called for a Code of Conduct that is substantive, effective, legally binding and fully consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and one that does not prejudice the legitimate rights of all users of those waters — language widely read as directed at China's expanding maritime claims.

He also urged vigilance against actors undermining non-proliferation and disarmament commitments, advocated a responsible and human-centric approach to artificial intelligence and called for deeper international cooperation on cybercrime. On disaster response, he highlighted India's recent contributions following cyclones in Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Jamaica and earthquakes in Myanmar, Venezuela and Afghanistan, through the deployment of field hospitals, search and rescue teams and relief materials.

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South China Sea - File Photo

The Manila visit was part of a packed two-day diplomatic schedule that also included the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where India, the United States, Japan and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and support for ASEAN centrality.

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