Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4: Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day, Rijiju Accuses Oppn of Stalling NEET Debate

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday following heavy sloganeering and protests by Opposition members over NEET-UG irregularities.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of intentionally stalling a non-politicised discussion by imposing prerequisites.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.
The Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day on Thursday, following heavy sloganeering and protests by Opposition members over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, according to an ANI report.
Lawmakers engaged in heated arguments as neither the ruling coalition nor the opposing parties yielded ground regarding the exam paper leak dispute.
Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first response to the ongoing protest, emphasised the importance of the welfare and future of the youth.
"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks," he said in a X (formerly Twitter post.
Rijiju Slams Opposition Conditions
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that although the administration is ready to debate the matter, rival politicians are intentionally obstructing proceedings by setting prerequisites. Rijiju said that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had demanded a thorough, non-politicised discussion in both Houses.
"All parties have demanded that NEET be discussed. Today, the entire NDA party has again demanded that NEET be discussed. I felt that yesterday, after meeting with Kharge ji and some other opposition leaders, we had a little hope that a discussion could take place today," he said, according to the report.
He further added that the NDA requested that they (MPs) should decide among themselves "how and for how long the discussion would proceed," instead of imposing conditions.
Rijiju asserted that the intention to impose conditions is not correct if the leaders want to stop the discussion.
"We are again requesting that the NEET exam be discussed thoroughly in both Houses, without any politicisation," he said.
He pointed out that the Prime Minister has also taken a "very strong step," and informed the country that fast-track judicial courts should be established so that strict punishments can be delivered as soon as possible in case an incident occurs.
Opposition Demands Pradhan Resignation
Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the prime minister's comments as provocative, asserting that the administration has evaded responsibility for the compromised tests.
"Today, Prime Minister has made a statement. This is an instigative statement. The Education Minister should resign only then we will be ready to have a discussion," Kharge said, ANI reported.
Earlier on Thursday, several rival lawmakers, alongside Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, gathered for a demonstration near Makar Dwar outside the Parliament building. The group reiterated calls to sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst countrywide demonstrations concerning the compromised exams.
NDA's Counter Protest and Lok Sabha Session
Members of the governing NDA organised a separate demonstration targeting Trinamool Congress lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee. The MP faced suspension from the legislative body following inappropriate comments directed at two women MPs.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha session for the day has been adjourned amid ongoing ruckus. It marks the fourth day of consecutive adjournments during the current Monsoon Session.
The demand for a Parliamentary discussion on the NEET paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan continues to remain the central issue in both Houses.
(With inputs from Agencies)