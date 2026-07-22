Govt May Tell House it is Willing to Hold Discussion on NEET Paper Leak Issue

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The government may announce in the Lok Sabha that it is ready for a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue

NEET Paper Leak
Govt May Tell House it is Willing to Hold Discussion on NEET Paper Leak Issue Photo: SURESH K PANDEY

The government may announce in the Lok Sabha that it is ready for a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, sources said on Wednesday.

They said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met Speaker Om Birla a while ago.

During the Question Hour, Birla had told agitating opposition members that if they give notice, he will allow discussion on issues flagged by the opposition.

He had underlined that time will not be a constraint for those wanting to speak.

On Tuesday, the government had said it is willing for a discussion on the paper leak issue and associated movement.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and is also seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the handling of the controversy over the alleged examination irregularities. 

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