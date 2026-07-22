FIH Youth Asian Hockey5s 2026: India Defeat Pakistan And Oman In Dominant Display

P PTI 22 July 2026 12:34 pm Published at: 22 July 2026 11:54 am Updated on:

The Indian sub-junior boys' team maintained its winning run, outplaying Pakistan and Oman in the Elite Pool of the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship. Meanwhile, the sub-junior girls were held to a 2-2 draw by China before thrashing Uzbekistan 16-0 in another Elite Pool match

P PTI 22 July 2026 12:34 pm Published at: 22 July 2026 11:54 am Updated on:

Ketan Kushwaha, captain of Indian sub-junior boys' team in action at the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat, Oman. Photo: AP