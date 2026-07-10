Why Indian Football Team Will Miss 2026 Asian Games Despite Qualifying For Both Men's And Women's Events?

Despite qualification, Indian Football team is not eligible to participate in the Asian Games 2026.
According to the policies, only Indian teams ranked in top eight in Asia are eligible to secure qualification for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games 2026.
This is not the first time India is witnessing such thing, the same took place way back during the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
Indian Football faced another setback after both men's and women's side were ruled out of the Asian Games 2026 despite qualification on merit. The continental multi-sport event will be held in Aichi-Nagoya Japan from September 19 to October 04 but no Indian side will be featuring due to failure of satisfying the eligibility norms of the Government of India.
The news has once again reignited the debate around the sports ministry of India and their selection policy who favor ranking over qualification in team events.
Why Were India's Football Teams Excluded?
According to the policies of the Sports Ministry, only Indian teams ranked in top eight in Asia are eligible to participate in the tournament.
While both teams qualified in the continental qualification campaign on merit, neither met the ranking requirement of the same.
The Indian Women's Football Team sits 69th in the World Rankings and 13th in Asia, falling just short of the required top eight ranking to qualify for the tournament.
As a result, both of the teams were omitted from India's contingent in the Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
How Did India Qualify?
Qualification in the football events was on the basis of performance in the AFC competitions.
For the men's tournament, 15 of the 16 teams that qualified for the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup earned Asian Games berths.
For the women's competition, 11 of the 12 teams that participated in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualified.
Australia, despite featuring in both tournaments, was not considered because it is not a member of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).
India fulfilled the sporting qualification criteria in both categories but ultimately failed to clear the government's ranking benchmark.
How History Repeats Itself?
The same trend was noticed back in 2018 during the Jakarta Asian Games.
Ahead of the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games, both teams were excluded before a last minute call by the Sports Ministry allowing both teams to participate in the same.
With football draws for Aichi-Nagoya 2026 been scheduled for July 2026, reports suggest that replacement teams have already been finalized making another late policy relaxation highly unlikely.
AIFF Reacts To The Situation
Explaining about the situation, M. Satyanarayan said that they had no control over the government's selection criteria.
"There are some rules of the government based on which they depute teams for the Asian Games. We have 40 national federations, not all of them send teams. In football, we are not among the top eight in Asia."
The statement reflects the federation's acceptance that qualification alone is insufficient under the existing policy.
An Interruption To The Rich Legacy
India has a profound football history at the Asian Games:
The men's team won:
Gold – New Delhi 1951
Gold – Jakarta 1962
Bronze – Bangkok 1970
Since then, however, India's performances have steadily declined on the continental stage.
The women's team has participated only three times, finishing:
8th – Bangkok 1998
9th – Incheon 2014
13th – Hangzhou 2023
Ironically, the Women's team faces utmost disappointment after recently lifting the SAFF Women's Championship title, while both squads had earned their Asian Games place through strong performances in the AFC competitions.
Despite qualification, Indian Football will again have to watch the tournament from home after failing the ranking requirements and the long-standing conflict of the Indian Football with the administrative policies continue to shape Indian Football's participation in major sporting-events.