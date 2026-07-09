India Vs England Hourly Weather, 3rd T20I: Will Rain Dash In Bristol To End India's Hopes?

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Check the hourly weather forecast for the India vs England 4th T20I in Bristol, along with a match preview, pitch report and rain prediction ahead of the crucial series clash

India Vs England Hourly Weather, 4th T20I: Will Rain Dash In Bristol To End Indias Hopes?
India vs England 3rd T20I Highlights: IND lost the third T20I by 123 runs against ENG. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Summary of this article

  • India will take on England in the 4th T20I on Thursday, July 09 at 10 P.M. (IST) at the County Ground, Bristol.

  • Forecasts suggest an uninterrupted contest with temperatures expected to hover from 33°C to 26°C.

  • It will be a must win contest for India if they want to stay alive in the series.

India's young side finds itself with no margin for error as it takes on England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the County Ground, Bristol, on Thursday, July 9.

After the opening game was washed out, England have dominated the series, winning the second T20I in Manchester before inflicting India's biggest-ever defeat in T20I history at Trent Bridge, where the visitors were bowled out for just 76 and lost by 125 runs.

Trailing 2-0, Shreyas Iyer's men must win in Bristol to keep the series alive, with another defeat handing England the trophy.

All eyes will once again be on the Indian batting unit, which crumbled spectacularly in Nottingham. Youngsters such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan will need to shoulder greater responsibility, while skipper Shreyas Iyer will be under pressure to deliver both tactically and with the bat.

India are also expected to reassess their bowling combination after failing to contain England's explosive batting lineup in the previous encounter.

England, meanwhile, head into Bristol brimming with confidence after back-to-back comprehensive victories. The hosts are unlikely to make many changes, with Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, and Josh Tongue all playing pivotal roles in the emphatic win at Trent Bridge.

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India will take on England in the 3rd T20I at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, July 7. - AP Photo/Dave Thompson
India vs England 2nd T20I Highlights: IND lost the second T20I by four wickets against ENG. - AP/Dave Thompson
There is little to no prediction of rain in today's T20I between India and England in Manchester on Saturday, July 4. - File
Ireland beat India by 34 runs to take 1-0 lead in series. - X/BCCI

Harry Brook's side now has the opportunity to seal the series in front of its home crowd.

The County Ground, Bristol, has historically favoured batters, with short square boundaries and a quick outfield often resulting in high-scoring contests.

If the weather stays clear, fans can expect another run-filled encounter, although India will hope their bowlers can finally strike the right balance and avoid another batting collapse to keep the series alive.

Also Check: IND vs ENG 4th T20I Preview

India Vs England, 4th T20I: Hourly Weather

With forecasts suggesting an uninterrupted contest in Bristol on Thursday, fans would breathe a sigh of relief because there is nothing to be worried about. Temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C at 5 PM local time, gradually cooling through the evening to about 26°C by 10 PM, with rain probability staying under 5% throughout the match window. 

Hourly forecast (local time)

5:00 PM (IST: 9:30 PM): 33°C (0% chance of rain)

6:00 PM (IST: 10:30 PM): 32°C (0% chance of rain)

7:00 PM (IST: 11:30 PM): 31°C (0% chance of rain)

8:00 PM (IST: 12:30 AM): 29°C (0% chance of rain)

9:00 PM (IST: 1:30 AM): 28°C (0% chance of rain)

10:00 PM (IST: 2:30 AM): 26°C (0% chance of rain)

India Vs England, 4th T20I: Squads

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

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