Joshua Tongue nicknamed ‘Jeevy boy’ by his teammates, is an English cricketer who plays for the England Test team and Nottinghamshire. He is a right-arm fast-medium pace bowler and bats right-handed.

Josh Tongue began his professional cricket career with Worcestershire. He made his first-class debut for Worcestershire against the Oxford MCC University side in March 2016. This marked the beginning of his journey in county cricket, where he established himself as a promising fast-medium pace bowler.

In the 2017 Royal London One-Day Cup, Tongue, he made his List A debut for Worcestershire on 5 May 2017. His performances in domestic cricket highlighted his potential and earned him recognition as an emerging talent in English cricket.

Joshua Charles Tongue (born 15 November 1997) is an English cricketer who plays for the England Test team and Nottinghamshire having previously represented Worcestershire. He is a right-arm fast-medium pace bowler, who also bats right-handed.

Career

Tongue made his first-class debut for Worcestershire against the Oxford MCC University side in March 2016. He made his List A debut for Worcestershire in the 2017 Royal London One-Day Cup on 5 May 2017.

In May 2023, Tongue was named in England's XI for their one-off Test match against Ireland. He made his Test debut for England against Ireland on 1 June 2023.[4] On 2 June 2023, Tongue took his maiden test wicket, before going on to finish the innings with figures of 5-66.

Tongue is affectionately known as 'Jeevy Boy' by his teammates.

In May 2023, Tongue was named in England's XI for their one-off Test match against Ireland. This selection marked a significant milestone in his career, as he was set to make his debut for the England Test team. On 1 June 2023, Tongue made his Test debut for England against Ireland. In this series, Tongue took his maiden wicket, before going on to finish the innings with figures of 5-66.