India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

India and China have agreed to begin the process of delimiting less contentious stretches of their boundary, marking a forward step toward the permanent demarcation of the India-China border.
The decision was taken during the 24th round of Special Representative-level talks held in New Delhi on Tuesday between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. According to officials, Beijing accepted India’s proposal for a phased approach to boundary resolution, beginning with areas where friction is minimal.
Under the plan, a technical expert group will first be set up under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). The group will identify less sensitive stretches, followed by delimitation, and eventually demarcation on the ground through boundary pillars. Officials described the step-by-step method as a “confidence-building” approach rather than seeking an all-encompassing settlement.
The move comes against the backdrop of disengagement efforts in eastern Ladakh following the 2020 border clashes. While issues related to buffer zones remain unresolved, both sides have now committed to a “non-offensive posture” in sensitive areas. This includes pulling back tanks, rockets, and heavy artillery to reduce immediate threats, given the geographical advantages that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) holds on the Tibetan plateau compared to India’s rugged Ladakh terrain.
The talks also reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and gradually restoring ties to the pre-April 2020 status. Diplomatic sources said the push for normalization followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Xi Jinping in October 2024, where both leaders signalled intent to stabilize relations.
With Modi and Xi scheduled to meet again at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31, observers say the stage is being set for a cautious but pragmatic reset in bilateral ties.