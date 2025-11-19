USA 5-1 URU: Freeman Brace Sees USMNT Gain Five-match Unbeaten Streak
Alex Freeman scored twice and Sebastian Berhalter and Diego Luna had one goal each as the United States overwhelmed Uruguay with a four-goal first half in a 5-1 win on Tuesday night to head into a World Cup year with a five-game unbeaten streak. Tanner Tessmann added a 68th-minute goal for the U.S., which scored five times against a South American confederation opponent and a top 30 team for the first time. The 16th-ranked Americans continued their autumn turnaround after lackluster performances in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup.
