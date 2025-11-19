USA 5-1 URU: Freeman Brace Sees USMNT Gain Five-match Unbeaten Streak

Alex Freeman scored twice and Sebastian Berhalter and Diego Luna had one goal each as the United States overwhelmed Uruguay with a four-goal first half in a 5-1 win on Tuesday night to head into a World Cup year with a five-game unbeaten streak. Tanner Tessmann added a 68th-minute goal for the U.S., which scored five times against a South American confederation opponent and a top 30 team for the first time. The 16th-ranked Americans continued their autumn turnaround after lackluster performances in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uruguay US Soccer
United States' Mark McKenzie (22) and Tanner Tessman celebrate Tessmann's goal during the second half of an international friendly soccer game against Uruguay in Tampa, Fla. | Photo: AP/Jason Behnken
1/9
US Uruguay Soccer
Uruguay's Brian Rodriguez (18) and United States' Brenden Aaronson (11) battle for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer game in Tampa, Fla. | Photo: AP/Jason Behnken
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Uruguay vs US
A United States fan cheers on his team following an international friendly soccer game against Uruguay in Tampa, Fla. | Photo: AP/Jason Behnken
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: US vs Uruguay
United States' Sebastian Berhalter (17) and Sergino Dest, right, celebrate Berhalter's goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer game against Uruguay in Tampa, Fla. | Photo: AP/Jason Behnken
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match 2025: Uruguay vs US
United States' Sebastian Berhalter, center, is tripped during the second half of an international friendly soccer game against Uruguay in Tampa, Fla. | Photo: AP/Jason Behnken
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match 2025: US vs Uruguay
Uruguay's Facundo Torres (21) and United States' Alex Freeman (16) go up for a header during the second half of an international friendly soccer game in Tampa, Fla. | Photo: AP/Jason Behnken
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
International Friendly Soccer Match: Uruguay vs US
United States' Tanner Tessman celebrates his goal during the second half of an international friendly soccer game against Urugua in Tampa, Fla. | Photo: AP/Jason Behnken
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
International Friendly Soccer Match: US vs Uruguay
United States' Tanner Tessman (8) scores on Uruguay goalie Cristopher Fiermarin (1) during the second half of an international friendly soccer game in Tampa, Fla. | Photo: AP/Jason Behnken
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Uruguay vs US
United States' John Tonkin (3) and Diego Luna (10) celebrate Luna's goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer game against Uruguay in Tampa, Fla. | Photo: AP/Jason Behnken
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
US vs Uruguay
United States' Alex Freeman (16) scores on Uruguay goalie Cristopher Fiermarin (1) as Rodrigo Bentancur (6) defends during the first half of an international friendly soccer game in Tampa, Fla. | Photo: AP/Jason Behnken
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  2. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  3. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  4. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. India A Vs South Africa A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: Proteas Humble Hosts By 73 Runs To Avoid Series Whitewash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  2. 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Delhi Police Opposes Umar Khalid Bail, Says No Change in Circumstances to Revisit Bail Rejection

  3. Seven More Maoists Killed In Fresh Encounter At Maredumilli

  4. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit Families Struggle For Shelter, Livelihood, And Basic Relief

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  2. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  3. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  4. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  5. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  3. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  4. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs