Year-Ender 2025: Moments Captured In Time, Through The Outlook Lens
From the valour of soldiers and the pain of victims during the Pahalgam terror attack, to the piety of Chhatth celebrations. From the mood of mourners after the violence that gripped Nepal during the Gen-Z protests, to the resolve of participants in the farmers’ protest, 2025 had it all. Outlook’s bunch of intrepid photographers captured all the highs and lows, the agonies and the ecstasies, the exhilaration and heartbreaks that the year had to offer. Whether it was the site of tragedy after the Air India plane crash in Gujarat, or the despair of those fighting demons in their mind, our portraits went to the core of the subjects. We sharpened our focus to zoom in on the pollution of the Yamuna and the parched reality of drought in Maharashtra. Let us rewind and relive the photographs of the year.
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
6/16
7/16
8/16
9/16
10/16
11/16
12/16
13/16
14/16
15/16
16/16
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE