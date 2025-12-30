Year-Ender 2025: Moments Captured In Time, Through The Outlook Lens

From the valour of soldiers and the pain of victims during the Pahalgam terror attack, to the piety of Chhatth celebrations. From the mood of mourners after the violence that gripped Nepal during the Gen-Z protests, to the resolve of participants in the farmers’ protest, 2025 had it all. Outlook’s bunch of intrepid photographers captured all the highs and lows, the agonies and the ecstasies, the exhilaration and heartbreaks that the year had to offer. Whether it was the site of tragedy after the Air India plane crash in Gujarat, or the despair of those fighting demons in their mind, our portraits went to the core of the subjects. We sharpened our focus to zoom in on the pollution of the Yamuna and the parched reality of drought in Maharashtra. Let us rewind and relive the photographs of the year.

Year-Ender 2025: Moments captured in time, through the Outlook lens
Aftermath of Pahalgam attack 2025
Aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
A deserted view of Yamuna River in Delhi
A deserted view of the Yamuna River, the dried Riverbed easily visible with only small streams flowing across the s ITO Barrage in New Delhi, March 27, 2025 | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Air India flight 171, flight of a passenger airliner that crashed on June 12, 2025, in Ahmedabad
The wing lies broken in the dust, just outside Meghnagar. Inside the hostel of BJ Medical Hospital—five storey tall and once full of life—at least ten people are now gone. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
84-year-old Shaikh Abrahim Supru
84-year-old Shaikh Abrahim Supru clutches an old newspaper clipping. His hands tremble, the paper thins with age, but the face in the photo is clear, that of Shaikh Rafique Shaikh Mustafa, his son-in-law. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
The daughter of a woman who was killed by a Pakistani mortar shell
The daughter of a woman who was killed by Pakistani mortar shell shrapnel while they were travelling in a car in Rajarwani village, Uri region, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 9, 2025 | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Nirmala puncture repair mechanic
To support her family, Nirmala took up the role of puncture repair mechanic and has been doing it from last 20 years at Shastri Park pusta number one in New Delhi, on February 24, 2025. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Nepali crowd at Funeral at Pasupati after nepal gen z protest
A group of people at a funeral ceremony at Pasupati after the Gen-Z protests in Nepal | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Portrait of Pampa Guha (mental health story)
Portrait of Pampa Guha | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
In Borchibari village, Nashik district drought
In Borchibari village, Peith Taluka, Nashik district, only one out of the three wells is shallow enough for women to climb down. That day, Kashinath Gavit, 55, descended into the well instead of his wife, who had gone to another village to wash clothes at the pond. | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Chhath Puja in Delhi
Chhath Puja in Delhi | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook
Bulldozer with regional flags in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar
Bulldozer with regional flags in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
An elderly farmer sits at the daily assembly at Shambhu border
An elderly farmer sits at the daily assembly at Shambhu border, listening to the leaders speak from the stage on January 13, 2025 | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Aishbagh Kabristan (graveyard) in Lucknow
The Aishbagh graveyard in Lucknow, on April 16,2025 | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Path Sanchalan
Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh carry out Padsanchalan on Vijayadashmi to mark the Centenary year of the organisation | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook
BSF Patrols India-Pakistan border at Jaisalmer
BSF personnel patrol the India-Pakistan border at Jaisalmer during Operation Sindoor | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
People carrying Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal
People at the final journey of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed during a terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
