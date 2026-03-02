Leeds United 0-1 Manchester City, Premier League: Semenyo's Solitary Goal Heats Up Title Race
Manchester City defeated Leeds United 1-0 at the Elland Road in Leeds to cut down Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 back to two points. Erling Haaland, who has been in a terrific run of form missed the game due to suffering a minor injury in training. In his absence, City suffocated to get a goal. Leeds were terrific throughout the first half, pressing City high and creating several good chances to take the lead. In the first-half stoppage time, Antoine Semenyo, showing excellent positioning and anticipation, slid in from close range to convert a cross from Rayan Ait-Nouri and gave City the lead. The held on the to the lead throughout the game and secured important three points. Tempers flared at full-time as Daniel Farke was shown a red card for foul and abusive language. With this win, City once again have a gap of only two points with league leaders Arsenal.
