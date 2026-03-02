Leeds United 0-1 Manchester City, Premier League: Semenyo's Solitary Goal Heats Up Title Race

Manchester City defeated Leeds United 1-0 at the Elland Road in Leeds to cut down Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 back to two points. Erling Haaland, who has been in a terrific run of form missed the game due to suffering a minor injury in training. In his absence, City suffocated to get a goal. Leeds were terrific throughout the first half, pressing City high and creating several good chances to take the lead. In the first-half stoppage time, Antoine Semenyo, showing excellent positioning and anticipation, slid in from close range to convert a cross from Rayan Ait-Nouri and gave City the lead. The held on the to the lead throughout the game and secured important three points. Tempers flared at full-time as Daniel Farke was shown a red card for foul and abusive language. With this win, City once again have a gap of only two points with league leaders Arsenal.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, left, reacts after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Ruben Dias
Manchester City's Ruben Dias, left, and Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson battle for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Ruben Dias
Manchester City's Ruben Dias, left, and Leeds' Brenden Aaronson fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Calvert-Lewin
Leeds' Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, center, scores against Leeds United during the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Omar Marmoush
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush receives the ball in front of Leeds' James Justin during the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England. | Photo: AP /Ian Hodgson
Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Nico OReilly
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly misses during the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England. | Photo: AP /Ian Hodgson
Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Nico OReilly
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, left, and Leeds' Jayden Bogle jump for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England. | Photo: AP /Ian Hodgson
Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Omar Marmoush
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush shoots during the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England. | Photo: AP /Ian Hodgson
Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Anton Stach
Leeds' Anton Stach, left, and Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri fight for the ballduring the Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City in Leeds, England. | Photo: AP /Ian Hodgson
  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis