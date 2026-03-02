India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

India beat West Indies by 5 wickets to reach ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals
Sanju Samson adjudged man of the match for his 97* off 50 balls
India pull off their highest successful run-chase
In a historic night at the Eden Gardens yesterday (March 1), Sanju Samson delivered an innings for the ages as he guided India to a thrilling 5-wicket victory over the West Indies.
In what was effectively a virtual quarter-final, India pulled off their highest successful run chase in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup, chasing down a tricky target of 196.
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Sanju The Saviour
Playing in only his third match of the tournament, Samson smashed an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and 4 towering sixes.
This knock saw him overtake the legendary Virat Kohli, who previously held the Indian record for the highest score in a successful T20 World Cup chase with 82.
Samson also went past another former skipper Rohit Sharma in the list of the highest individual scores for India at the T20 World Cups.
After the West Indies posted a formidable 195/4, fueled by late fireworks from Jason Holder and Rovman Powell, India’s pursuit faltered early with the dismissals of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan for just 10 runs each.
However, Samson anchored the innings, building a vital 58-run partnership with skipper Suryakumar Yadav and later finding supports from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.
India's Highest Successful Run-Chases In ICC T20 World Cup History
|Target
|Opposition
|T20 WC Edition
|Venue
|196
|West Indies
|2026
|Kolkata
|173
|South Africa
|2014
|Mirpur
|160
|Pakistan
|2022
|Melbourne
|160
|Australia
|2016
|Mohali
This also proved to be India's highest successful run-chases in T20 World Cups. Before this, the Men in Blue had never pulled off chasing a 180 or 190+ target.
The previous highest was 174 back in 2014 when Virat Kohli led from the front with his 72* in Mirpur.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Is India's Semi-Final Match?
India's record 6th semi-final appearance at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see them lock horns with another 2-time champions England on Thursday (March 5) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.