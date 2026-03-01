IND Vs WI Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super Eights: India Fielding First At Eden Gardens - Check Playing XIs

Winner of tonight's game would advance to semi-finals, loser to be eliminated
India win toss, decide to bowl first against West Indies
Hosts unchanged, Windies bring in Akeal Hosein
India face West Indies in a straight shootout for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 1). The last Super Eights clash of the 20-over showpiece is a virtual quarter-final as the two competing teams are level on points and South Africa have already qualified from Group 1.
A washout would help the visiting team, given their superior net run rate (1.791 as against India's -0.100), but there is no forecast of rain in the evening. Both teams would want their explosive batting to fire, while the hosts would hope for the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube to fare better with the ball.
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first against West Indies. The hosts played an unchanged XI from their previous game, meaning Rinku Singh did not get a look in. For the Windies, Akeal Hosein returned in place of Brandon King.
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
West Indies: Shai Hope (wk/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.
Where to watch the India vs West Indies match live?
The India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super Eights clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.