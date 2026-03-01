IND Vs WI Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super Eights: India Fielding First At Eden Gardens - Check Playing XIs

India played an unchanged XI from their previous T20 World Cup 2026 game against Zimbabwe, meaning Rinku Singh did not get a look in. For the West Indies, Akeal Hosein returned in place of Brandon King

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs west indies match report icc t20 world cup 2026 super eights toss playing xis kolkata
India beat Zimbabwe in their previous T20 World Cup outing. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Winner of tonight's game would advance to semi-finals, loser to be eliminated

  • India win toss, decide to bowl first against West Indies

  • Hosts unchanged, Windies bring in Akeal Hosein

India face West Indies in a straight shootout for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 1). The last Super Eights clash of the 20-over showpiece is a virtual quarter-final as the two competing teams are level on points and South Africa have already qualified from Group 1.

A washout would help the visiting team, given their superior net run rate (1.791 as against India's -0.100), but there is no forecast of rain in the evening. Both teams would want their explosive batting to fire, while the hosts would hope for the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube to fare better with the ball.

ALSO READ: India Vs West Indies Live Score

India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first against West Indies. The hosts played an unchanged XI from their previous game, meaning Rinku Singh did not get a look in. For the Windies, Akeal Hosein returned in place of Brandon King.

India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.

Q

How can India qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals?

A

India can qualify for the semis by defeating West Indies in their last Super Eights match at the Eden Gardens.

Q

Have India made any changes to their playing XI?

A

No, India are playing the same side that beat Zimbabwe in their last outing.

Q

Where to watch the India vs West Indies match live?

A

The India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super Eights clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Unchanged India Bowling First In Kolkata Shootout

  2. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  3. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  4. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. The Second Assault At Hathras

  4. For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

  5. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  2. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  3. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. The Situation In Iran Reflects The Fractures And Vulnerabilities Of The Region: West Asia Expert

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times