US–Iran–Israel War LIVE: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

In a daylight strike on Iran on Saturday (February 28, 2026), Israel and the US launched a joint operation to mitigate the risk of Iran building nuclear weapons. US President Donald Trump has appealed to the Iranian people to “take over your government.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed that sweeping goal. “Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands,” Netanyahu said. The first strikes of the attack appeared to target the compound home to Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in downtown Tehran. Iran has since retaliated with targetted stikes across Israel. U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar have also come under missile fire.

28 Feb 2026, 09:04:35 pm IST US–Iran–Israel War LIVE: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced that the United Nations Security Council will meet at 2100 GMT/1600 ET at France's request to discuss the Middle East and Iran crisis. It comes after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned "today's military action in the Middle East". In a statement, he had said that the actions undermine international peace and security and called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities".

28 Feb 2026, 08:57:37 pm IST US–Iran–Israel War LIVE: Russia Condemns US, Israeli Strikes On Iran, Calls For Return To Diplomacy Russia on Saturday condemned the US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran qualifying it as an “unprovoked” aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law and called for immediate return to diplomacy. The Russian Foreign Ministry also described the US and Israeli forces' strikes against the Iranian territory as “a pre-planned” act of aggression against an independent UN member state. The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. “The scale and nature of the military, political, and propaganda preparations preceding this reckless move, including the deployment of a large US military force to the region, leave no doubt that this was a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state, in violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It condemned that the attacks are being carried out under the guise of a renewed negotiation process. The strikes were carried out despite Israel’s signals to Russia that Tel Aviv has no interest in military confrontation with the Islamic Republic, the Foreign Ministry statement said. “Washington and Tel Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region closer to a humanitarian, economic, and, quite possibly, radiological catastrophe. “The aggressors' intentions are clear and have been declared quite openly: to destroy the constitutional order and eliminate the leadership of an undesirable state that has refused to submit to the dictates of force and hegemony,” the ministry said and added that the responsibility for the negative consequences lies entirely with them. Moscow urged the international community, including the leadership of the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to immediately provide an objective and uncompromising assessment of these irresponsible actions aimed at undermining peace, stability, and security in West Asia.

28 Feb 2026, 08:50:19 pm IST US–Iran–Israel War LIVE: Indian Airlines Cancel Atleast 12 International Flights As many as 12 flights belonging to several airlines bound for various international destinations have been cancelled following the conflict in the Middle East, airport authorities said on Saturday. The Chennai Airport issued an advisory instructing passengers bound for overseas destinations, particularly via the Middle Eastern countries, to check with their respective airlines on their journey. "As many as 12 flights to be operated later in the day and Sunday have been cancelled. Some of the aircraft belonging to Oman Air, Akasa Air, Air India Express, IndiGo, Gulf Air bound for various destinations, including Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi are cancelled," airport authorities said on Saturday. In an update, Chennai Airport said, as per the information available, flights of Etihad and Emirates for Saturday (February 28) and Sunday (March 1) have also been cancelled. "Owing to airspace closures over parts of the Middle Eastern countries, select international services may encounter delays or routing adjustments. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates," the advisory from the Chennai Airport said. The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday. Iran responded, targeting Isr

28 Feb 2026, 08:45:12 pm IST US–Iran–Israel War LIVE: Khamenei Expected to Speak Shortly Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, will speak in a few minutes, according to Iran's Al-Alam TV, hours after key Iranian leaders were the target of Israeli and American strikes on Saturday. With inputs from Reuters

28 Feb 2026, 08:35:37 pm IST US–Iran–Israel War LIVE: Saudi Claims Iranian Attack on Capital Saudi Arabia says Iran targeted its capital, Riyadh, and its eastern region in an attack. Saudi Arabia made the announcement on its state-run Saudi Press Agency. It called the attack “blatant and cowardly” and said it was repelled. Saudi Arabia had reached a Chinese-mediated detente with Iran in 2023. Inputs from AP Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike On Iran With US Support BY Outlook News Desk

28 Feb 2026, 08:23:38 pm IST US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: India Reacts, MEA calls for Diplomacy In its first reaction to the fast-evolving situation in the region, New Delhi said it is "deeply concerned" over the developments in Iran and the Gulf region. "We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. "Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," it said. The MEA said its missions in the Middle-East are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories, asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance. Our statement on the evolving situation in West Asia ⬇️



With inputs from PTI.