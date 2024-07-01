Macron is a French politician who has served as the 25th President of France since May 14, 2017. Macron also holds the title of one of the two Co-princes of Andorra, ex officio. Macron’s early life was shaped by a family rooted in academia and healthcare; Françoise Macron, a physician, and Jean-Michel Macron, a professor of neurology, raised Macron alongside two siblings. Macron’s family has a diverse heritage, with roots in the village of Authie, Picardy, and connections to Bristol, United Kingdom, through one of Macron's paternal great-grandfathers.

Macron's education began at the Jesuit institute Lycée la Providence in Amiens, followed by the prestigious Lycée Henri-IV in Paris. Macron completed a high school curriculum and undergraduate program, earning a "Bac S, Mention Très bien." Macron also studied piano at the Amiens Conservatory during this period, earning a diploma. After failing twice to gain entry to the École normale supérieure, Macron pursued philosophy at the University of Paris-Ouest Nanterre La Défense, where Macron obtained a DEA degree with a thesis on Machiavelli and Hegel. Macron was an editorial assistant to philosopher Paul Ricoeur during the development of Ricoeur’s last major work, "La Mémoire, l'Histoire, l'Oubli." Macron subsequently obtained a master’s in public affairs at Sciences Po, majoring in "Public Guidance and Economy," and graduated from the École Nationale d'administration (ENA) in 2004.

Macron's professional career began as an Inspector in the Inspection générale des Finances (IGF), a branch of the Finance Ministry. Jean-Pierre Jouyet, then head of the IGF, mentored Macron during this time. In 2007, Macron was appointed deputy rapporteur for Jacques Attali's "Commission to Unleash French Growth." After leaving the IGF in 2008, Macron joined Rothschild & Cie Banque as an investment banker, where Macron quickly rose to prominence, becoming a partner after leading Nestlé's acquisition of Pfizer's infant nutrition division for €9 billion. Macron reported earnings of approximately €3 million between 2009 and 2013.

In the political arena, Macron initially worked for the Citizens' Movement from 1998 to 2000 and later served as an assistant to Mayor Georges Sarre of the 11th arrondissement of Paris. Macron joined the Socialist Party at 24, maintaining membership until 2009. Macron first connected with François Hollande in 2006 and joined Hollande's staff in 2010. Despite an attempt to run for the National Assembly in 2007, Macron’s application was declined. In 2012, Macron was appointed Deputy Secretary-General of the Élysée under President Hollande, where Macron served until 2014, playing a significant role in shaping economic policy.

On August 26, 2014, Macron was appointed Minister of Economics, Industry, and Digital Affairs in the second Valls Cabinet, becoming the youngest person to hold the position since Valéry Giscard d'Estaing in 1962. During this tenure, Macron spearheaded business-friendly reforms, including the controversial "Macron Law," which aimed to liberalise France’s labour market and simplify government procedures. Macron's efforts faced significant resistance, leading to using the particular 49.3 procedure to pass the reforms through parliament.

In April 2016, Macron founded the political movement En Marche!, marking a shift away from traditional party politics. Macron resigned from the government in August 2016 to focus on the 2017 presidential campaign. Macron ran as a centrist and pro-European candidate under the En Marche! Banner quickly gained popularity amid the collapse of François Fillon’s campaign due to the Fillon affair. Macron topped the first round of voting and won the second round with 66.1% of the vote, defeating Marine Le Pen of the National Front. At 39, Macron became the youngest President of France in history.

Significant domestic and international challenges marked Macron’s first term. Macron's government passed several reforms to labour laws, taxation, and pensions and pursued a renewable energy transition. Macron faced substantial opposition from various segments of the French populace, most notably during the yellow vest protests and the pension reform strike. Macron's foreign policy focused on strengthening the European Union and maintaining France’s influence on the global stage. Macron led France’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued Opération Chammal in the fight against the Islamic State. Macron also played a crucial role in international relations, including the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In 2022, Macron was re-elected for a second term, defeating Marine Le Pen, although by a narrower margin. Macron's second term saw continued domestic turbulence, including widespread protests against pension reforms and violent riots in response to the killing of Nahel M. Macron’s government faced a significant political crisis following the defeat of a critical immigration bill in December 2023, which led to a significant government reshuffle and the appointment of Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister in January 2024.

Macron's foreign policy during the second term emphasised European sovereignty and strategic autonomy, particularly in relation to the United States and China. Macron sought to reduce Europe’s dependence on the United States and advocated for a more robust and independent European defence policy. Macron also hosted significant international summits, including one focused on global climate finance. Macron’s tenure as President of France has been marked by significant achievements and considerable controversy, reflecting the complex challenges modern French leadership faces.

In addition to the political and economic aspects of Macron’s career, personal details of Macron's life include Macron's marriage to Brigitte Trogneux, a former teacher, in 2007. Macron and Brigitte met during Macron's high school years, and their relationship became a focal point of media attention due to their age difference. Macron has no children of Macron's own, but Trogneux has three children from a previous marriage. Macron is known for enjoying music, particularly piano, and has a strong interest in literature and philosophy, which has influenced Macron's political thinking and public speeches.

Throughout Macron's presidency, Macron has received numerous national and international honours, reflecting Macron's influence and leadership on the global stage. Macron's role as Co-prince of Andorra further highlights Macron's unique position in European politics. Despite facing significant challenges, Macron has maintained a prominent role in both French and international affairs, shaping the direction of France and the European Union in the 21st century.