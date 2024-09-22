France Tilts To The Right As PM Barnier Announces New Cabinet After Weeks Of Political Turmoil

However, Macron’s centrist alliance, Ensemble, suffered a setback in these elections. In the first round, the RN and far-right factions emerged as formidable forces, sparking protests across Paris and prompting opposition parties to unite against them. The New Popular Front (NFP), the left-wing coalition, formed alliances with various left-leaning parties to counter the RN's momentum. In the second round, their efforts paid off, as the NFP secured a total of 182 seats, while Macron's coalition garnered 163 seats and the RN came in third with 143 seats.