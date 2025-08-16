India Vs Australia Hockey Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match 2

India meet Australia in the second match on August 16 in Perth after a 4-1 loss in the opener
Ranked seventh to Australia’s fifth, India lost both Pro League clashes but beat the Aussies at Paris 2024 for their first Olympic win since 1972
Australia lead the head-to-head with 35 wins from 51 meetings since 2013
The Indian hockey team is all set to face Australia in the second match of the four-match series on Saturday, August 16, at Perth Hockey Stadium. Get live streaming information for India vs Australia, Hockey Match 2, right here.
The first match on Independence Day 2025 didn’t go well for India, as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against Australia.
India will look to rebound against higher-ranked opponents, sitting seventh in the world while Australia hold fifth place. The two teams last clashed in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 in Europe, where Australia won both games 3-2.
India struggled in the FIH Pro League, but earlier scripted a memorable 3-2 victory over the Aussies at Paris 2024, their first Olympic win against them since the 1972 Munich Games.
India Vs Australia Hockey: Head-To-Head
Australia have dominated the head-to-head in recent years, winning 35 of 51 meetings since 2013, with India managing nine victories and seven draws.
India Vs Australia Hockey Match 2: Live Streaming
When to Watch India vs Australia, Hockey Match 2?
The India vs Australia, Hockey Match 2 will be played on Saturday, August 16 2025, 3:30 PM IST.
Where to Watch India vs Australia, Hockey Match 2?
The live streaming and telecast details for India’s men’s hockey tour of Australia 2025 are yet to be confirmed and will be updated once available.