Ishan Kishan Smashes 33-Ball Hundred As Jharkhand Post 412 Against Karnataka In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

The Jharkhand captain smashed a blistering 33-ball century, making it the second-fastest List A century by an Indian, eventually finishing with 125 off just 39 deliveries, as his side piled up a massive 412/9. It was one of those innings that left bowlers searching for answers. There were two players as well who also took around just 30 deliveries to smash centuries. Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 36-ball ton while Sakibul Gani who smashed a 32-ball ton.