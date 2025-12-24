Ishan Kishan Smashes 33-Ball Hundred As Jharkhand Post 412 Against Karnataka In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Ishan Kishan smashed a 33-ball century, finishing with 125 off 39 balls for Jharkhand
Jharkhand posted a massive 412/9 against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy
The knock followed Kishan’s Team India recall for the T20 World Cup 2026 setup
Ishan Kishan couldn’t have picked a better way to mark his return to the Indian setup. Just days after being named in India’s plans for the future, the explosive left-hander produced a jaw-dropping knock for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, lighting up Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’ in Ahmedabad. Against a strong Karnataka side, Kishan turned the contest into a personal showcase of power-hitting and intent.
The Jharkhand captain smashed a blistering 33-ball century, making it the second-fastest List A century by an Indian, eventually finishing with 125 off just 39 deliveries, as his side piled up a massive 412/9. It was one of those innings that left bowlers searching for answers. There were two players as well who also took around just 30 deliveries to smash centuries. Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 36-ball ton while Sakibul Gani who smashed a 32-ball ton.
On a day of shattered records, Kishan adds his name in bold, three of the six fastest List A tons ever have come today. Simply unreal hitting.
Ishan Kishan’s Century Powers Jharkhand Past 400
Kishan’s innings was a statement in every sense. He hammered 14 sixes and seven fours, striking the ball with brutal clarity and barely allowing Karnataka to settle at any stage.
While the spotlight naturally stayed on the skipper, Jharkhand also found solid support from Virat Singh, who played a composed yet aggressive knock of 88 off 68 balls, and Kumar Kushagra, whose timely contribution ensured the scoring rate never dipped. Together, the batting unit pushed Jharkhand beyond the 400-run mark, a rare feat in domestic one-day cricket.
Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Karnataka have won the toss and elected to field first.
Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Dhruv Prabhakar, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Abhilash Shetty
Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan(w/c), Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Shubh Sharma, Saurabh Shekhar, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh
Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
Jharkhand Vs Karnataka live streaming isn't available as there are only two matches which is being live streamed, Pondicherry vs Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh.