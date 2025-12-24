Arunachal Pradesh Vs Bihar Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Opens As BIH Opt To Bat First

Arunachal Pradesh face Bihar in one of the opening fixtures of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Bihar have won the toss and elected to bat first
Vaibhav Suryavanshi included in Delhi's playing XI
Bihar have opted to bat first against Arunachal Pradesh in their Plate Group clash at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi, aiming to set a big total and put pressure on their opponents from the outset. The Bihar batting lineup features a blend of experience and emerging talent, with players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani (c) and Mangal Mahrour expected to anchor the innings and provide a strong start.
With the pitch at Ranchi expected to offer a fair balance between bat and ball, Bihar’s decision to bat first suggests they are confident of posting a challenging total and then leveraging their bowling resources to control the game. Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from earlier domestic struggles and make the most of their opportunities with both bat and ball.
Arunachal Pradesh Vs Bihar, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Arunachal Pradesh Vs Bihar, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Arunachal Pradesh: Kamsha Yangfo(w/c), Suryansh Singh, Techi Neri, Tadakamalla Mohith, Neelam Obi, Nabam Tempol, Aditya Verma, Dheeraj Antin, Techi Sania, Mibom Mosu, Techi Doria
Bihar: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani(c), Ayush Loharuka(w), Mangal Mahrour, Piyush Singh, Akash Raj, Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Kashyap, Himanshu Tiwari, Sabir Khan, Badal Kanaoujia
Arunachal Pradesh Vs Bihar, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
Arunachal Pradesh Vs Bihar live streaming isn't available as there are only two matches which is being live streamed, Pondicherry vs Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh.