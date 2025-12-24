Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score: All Eyes On Rohit-Kohli's Return; Karnataka Face Jharkhand In Opener

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score: All eyes will be on the returns of former Indian captains Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli, who are set to feature for Mumbai and Delhi in their opening matches. Stay tuned with us for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score
Andhra will take on Delhi in the Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, December 24. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Welcome to our comprehensive live coverage of Round 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 group stages. Today marks a blockbuster opening to India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament, with 38 teams in action across the country. The spotlight shines brightest on the high-profile returns of Virat Kohli for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh and Rohit Sharma for Mumbai against Sikkim. Meanwhile, defending champions Karnataka face a stern test against Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners Jharkhand in Ahmedabad. From Rajkot to Jaipur, we will bring you all the latest updates, key moments, and standout performances as our domestic stalwarts and international stars battle for early supremacy in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
LIVE UPDATES

VHT 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score: Other Star Players Also Feature

Apart from Rohit and Kohli, there are also several othe star players who are taking part in the VHT 2025-26 for their respective domestic teams. Rishabh Pant will be seen leading Delhi while Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will be in action for Punjab. Mohammed Shami will be playing for Bengal while Ishan Kishan will be leading Jharkhand.

VHT 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score: Rohit Sharma Also Returns

Just like Kohli, Rohit Sharma is also making his VHT comeback, however, he was last appeard in 2018. Interestingly, the Mumbai squad misses some renowned faces like Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and few others. So, Rohit will have a lot responsibilities on his shoulders to anchor Mumbai's innings.

VHT 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score: Virat Kohli Returns To Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former India captain Virat Kohli will be featuring in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match after a gap of 15 years. While his pedigree in the 50-over format is unquestioned, stepping back into domestic cricket won’t be a simple walk in the park. Match sharpness, conditions, and the hunger of younger bowlers mean Kohli will have to earn every run rather than just go with the flow.

VHT 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score: Welcome 

All eyes are on the opening fixtures as India’s top domestic stars take the field. Stay tuned for live scores, key moments, and real-time updates as the one-day season gets underway. Also, it would be interesting to see the two former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing.

