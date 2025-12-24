Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score: All Eyes On Rohit-Kohli's Return; Karnataka Face Jharkhand In Opener

Andhra will take on Delhi in the Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, December 24. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Welcome to our comprehensive live coverage of Round 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 group stages. Today marks a blockbuster opening to India’s premier domestic 50-over tournament, with 38 teams in action across the country. The spotlight shines brightest on the high-profile returns of Virat Kohli for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh and Rohit Sharma for Mumbai against Sikkim. Meanwhile, defending champions Karnataka face a stern test against Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners Jharkhand in Ahmedabad. From Rajkot to Jaipur, we will bring you all the latest updates, key moments, and standout performances as our domestic stalwarts and international stars battle for early supremacy in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Dec 2025, 08:28:42 am IST VHT 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score: Other Star Players Also Feature Apart from Rohit and Kohli, there are also several othe star players who are taking part in the VHT 2025-26 for their respective domestic teams. Rishabh Pant will be seen leading Delhi while Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will be in action for Punjab. Mohammed Shami will be playing for Bengal while Ishan Kishan will be leading Jharkhand.

24 Dec 2025, 08:08:14 am IST VHT 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score: Rohit Sharma Also Returns Just like Kohli, Rohit Sharma is also making his VHT comeback, however, he was last appeard in 2018. Interestingly, the Mumbai squad misses some renowned faces like Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and few others. So, Rohit will have a lot responsibilities on his shoulders to anchor Mumbai's innings.

24 Dec 2025, 07:36:37 am IST VHT 2025-26 Round 1 Live Score: Virat Kohli Returns To Vijay Hazare Trophy Former India captain Virat Kohli will be featuring in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match after a gap of 15 years. While his pedigree in the 50-over format is unquestioned, stepping back into domestic cricket won’t be a simple walk in the park. Match sharpness, conditions, and the hunger of younger bowlers mean Kohli will have to earn every run rather than just go with the flow.