India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Super 8 Clash For The Men in Blue at Chepauk

India's Shivam Dube, left, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have a chat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

IND vs ZIM Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, Thursday. This is a do-or-die encounter for both teams as both of them are coming out of a loss in their previous game. India were defeated by 76 runs against South Africa and that dented their net run rate heavily. India will now have to win both of their remaining games and hope a few results go their way to secure qualification for the semi-final. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe entered the Super 8 unbeaten but were thrashed by West Indies in the opening clash. None of their plans went right and they were handed a massive 107-run defeat. To survive in the contention for the semi-final, Zimbabwe will have to secure a win as well. Check real-time updates and live score of the IND vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Feb 2026, 04:40:38 pm IST IND vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live Streaming Details The Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM.