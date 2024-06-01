  1. HOME
Name: Ravichandran Ashwin

Born: 17th September, 1986 in Chennai
Spouse: Prithi Narayanan

Ravichandran Ashwin is an Indian international cricketer. He is a right-arm off-spin bowler and a lower-order batter. Widely regarded as one of the most prolific off-spinners of all time, he represents the Indian Cricket team and was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He pays for Tamil Nadu and South Zone in domestic cricket and for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Ashwin is the highest-ranked bowler in ICC Men’s rankings and the highest-rated Indian bowler ever in Tests. He played for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2010 Indian Premier League, where his economical bowling led to his maiden international call-up in the limited-overs formats in June 2010. He was the leading wicket-taker and player of the tournament of the 2010 Champions League twenty20. He also won the two IPL titles in 2010 and 2011 with CSK.

Ashwin represented Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy match against Haryana in 2006. He made his List A debut in 2007 Ashwin captained the Tamil Nadu team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2008-09. Ashwin captained the India A side in the Deodhar Trophy in 2018. Ashwin played for Chemplast in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association first division league until 2018 when he moved to Mylapore RC. He signed to represent India Cements in 2020.

In 2011, he made his Test debut against West Indies and became the seventh Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut. He won the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Awards for 2016. He has been named five times to the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year and was named to the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade 2011-20. In 2015, he was awarded the Arjuna Award by the Government of India.

Based on his successful performance in the 2010 Indian Premier League, Ashwin was selected for the Indian squad that toured Zimbabwe for the tri-series in May 2010. Ashwin was part of the squad for the 2010 Asia Cup which India won. He was also part of the tri-series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Ashwin was part of the 15-member 2011 Cricket World Cup team. He made his test debut in November 2011, when West Indies toured India. He made his debut in the first match and won the Man of the Match Award. He was also awarded the Match of the Series for his all-round performance.

In September 2021, Ashwin was recalled to the Indian squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He was also named in the Indian squad for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In the 2021-22 season, India won the home series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka where Ashwin ended up as the leading wicket-taker in both series. His consistent performances in test cricket enabled him to be named in the ICC Team of the Year for 2021.

Ashwin earned his surprise recall to the ODI side for the series against Australia before the 2023 Cricket World Cup. On 16 February 2024, during the third test of the England tour of India, Ashwin took his 500th test wicket, becoming the second Indian to achieve the feat. In the fifth and final test match of the same series, Ashwin played his 100th Test match and finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series.

