Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison booked their place in the US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-final when they defeated fellow compatriots Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals. The pair of Collins and Harrison won 4-1, 5-4 (2).
Collins and Harrison were last-minute entry into the event after Jannik Sinner called in sick and had to pull out with partner Katerina Siniakova.
The American duo will now clash against mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who won the US Open 2024 mixed doubles event as well as the 2025 French Open title.
Match Details:
Start date/time: Thursday August 21, 2025: 5:40am
Surface: Outdoor hard
When is the Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles semi-final match?
The Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles semi-final match takes place on Thursday, August 21 (IST) with the estimated time being 5:40am IST.
Where to watch the Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles semi-final match?
US Open 2025 will be streamed live on JioStar app and website in India. On Indian TV, US Open 2025 will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.