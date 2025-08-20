Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

Here's all you need to know about the Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori tennis match, to be played at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australian Open Tennis Championship 2025 - Destanee Aiava vs Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins plays a forehand return to Destanee Aiava | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
info_icon

Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison booked their place in the US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-final when they defeated fellow compatriots Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals. The pair of Collins and Harrison won 4-1, 5-4 (2).

Collins and Harrison were last-minute entry into the event after Jannik Sinner called in sick and had to pull out with partner Katerina Siniakova.

The American duo will now clash against mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who won the US Open 2024 mixed doubles event as well as the 2025 French Open title.

Match Details:

Start date/time: Thursday August 21, 2025: 5:40am

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Surface: Outdoor hard

Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori, Live Streaming - US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-final

When is the Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles semi-final match?

The Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles semi-final match takes place on Thursday, August 21 (IST) with the estimated time being 5:40am IST.

Where to watch the Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles semi-final match?

US Open 2025 will be streamed live on JioStar app and website in India. On Indian TV, US Open 2025 will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade