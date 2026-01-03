Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Teranga Lions Aim To Hunt Down Falcons Of Jediane

Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Other RO16 Matches
Mali Vs Tunisia: 4th January
Morocco Vs Tanzania: 4th January
South Africa Vs Cameroon: 5th January
Egypt Vs Benin: 5th January
Nigeria Vs Mozambique: 6th January
Algeria Vs DR Congo: 6th January
Ivory Coast Vs Burkina Faso: 7th January
Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Playing XIs
Senegal Starting XI: Mendy; Niakhate, Seck, Jakobs, Diatta, Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Diarra, Sarr, Mane, Jackson
Substitutes: Diouf, Diaw, Sarr, Mendy, Malick Diouf, Matar Sarr, Ciss, Camara, Dia, I. Ndiaye, C. Ndiaye, Mbaye, Diallo, Sabaly, Niang
Sudan Starting XI: Elneel (GK), Khamis (C), Karshoum, Saeed Ahmed, Barglan, Khidir, Abuaagla, Taifour, Rahman, Eisa and Abdallah
Substitutes: Abu-Eshrein, Abdulrazzaq, Boshara, Raouf, Mozamil, Mano, Adel, Abooja, Mohamedein, Bakheit Gadin, Nouh, Manen, Kesra and Teya
Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: How Falcons Of Jediane Reached Here?
The Sudanese side won only once in 3 group stage outings. They were thrashed by tournament favourites Algeria 3-0 on the opening day before beating Equatorial Guinea 1-0 on matchday 2.
In their group concluder, the Falcons of Jediane endured a shocking 2-0 loss to the hands of Burkina Faso.
Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: How Teranga Lions Reached Here?
Senegal's campaign kicked-off with a commanding 3-0 win over Botswana, thanks to a brace from Nicolas Jackson and an injury time goal by Cherif Ndiaye.
Senegal followed it up with a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Star striker Sadio Mane netted his first goal of the tournament in that fixture.
In their Group D finale, the Teranga Lions blanked Benin 3-0 and kept their 100% win record intact.
Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Match Details
Fixture: Senegal Vs Sudan, AFCON 2025-26 round of 16
Time: 9:30PM (IST)
Venue: Tangier Grand Stadium
