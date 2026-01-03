Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Teranga Lions Aim To Hunt Down Falcons Of Jediane

Senegal will lock horns against Sudan in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Morocco on January 3, 2026. CAF Online

Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Round of 16 match of the AFCON 2025 between Senegal and Sudan at the at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Morocco. SEN will enter the match as favourites against SDN. They remained unbeaten in the group stage while scoring seven goals and conceded one in return. They are currently on their fourteen match unbeaten run and also possess a blemish free record against SDN. On the other hand, SDN proceeded to the round of 16 with just three points and have scored only 1 goal during the group stage. This is their first knockout game in AFCON since 2012 and are against a strong SEN side. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

3 Jan 2026, 09:26:59 pm IST Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Other RO16 Matches Mali Vs Tunisia: 4th January Morocco Vs Tanzania: 4th January South Africa Vs Cameroon: 5th January Egypt Vs Benin: 5th January Nigeria Vs Mozambique: 6th January Algeria Vs DR Congo: 6th January Ivory Coast Vs Burkina Faso: 7th January

3 Jan 2026, 09:02:36 pm IST Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Playing XIs Senegal Starting XI: Mendy; Niakhate, Seck, Jakobs, Diatta, Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Diarra, Sarr, Mane, Jackson Substitutes: Diouf, Diaw, Sarr, Mendy, Malick Diouf, Matar Sarr, Ciss, Camara, Dia, I. Ndiaye, C. Ndiaye, Mbaye, Diallo, Sabaly, Niang Sudan Starting XI: Elneel (GK), Khamis (C), Karshoum, Saeed Ahmed, Barglan, Khidir, Abuaagla, Taifour, Rahman, Eisa and Abdallah Substitutes: Abu-Eshrein, Abdulrazzaq, Boshara, Raouf, Mozamil, Mano, Adel, Abooja, Mohamedein, Bakheit Gadin, Nouh, Manen, Kesra and Teya

3 Jan 2026, 08:45:21 pm IST Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: How Falcons Of Jediane Reached Here? The Sudanese side won only once in 3 group stage outings. They were thrashed by tournament favourites Algeria 3-0 on the opening day before beating Equatorial Guinea 1-0 on matchday 2. In their group concluder, the Falcons of Jediane endured a shocking 2-0 loss to the hands of Burkina Faso.

3 Jan 2026, 08:30:11 pm IST Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: How Teranga Lions Reached Here? Senegal's campaign kicked-off with a commanding 3-0 win over Botswana, thanks to a brace from Nicolas Jackson and an injury time goal by Cherif Ndiaye. Senegal followed it up with a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Star striker Sadio Mane netted his first goal of the tournament in that fixture. In their Group D finale, the Teranga Lions blanked Benin 3-0 and kept their 100% win record intact.

3 Jan 2026, 08:14:09 pm IST Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Match Details Fixture: Senegal Vs Sudan, AFCON 2025-26 round of 16 Time: 9:30PM (IST) Venue: Tangier Grand Stadium