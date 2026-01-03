Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Teranga Lions Aim To Hunt Down Falcons Of Jediane

Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Catch the live score and play-by-play updates for the AFCON 2025, Round of 16 clash between SEN and SDN on Saturday, 3 January, at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Morocco

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score
Senegal will lock horns against Sudan in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Morocco on January 3, 2026. CAF Online
Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Round of 16 match of the AFCON 2025 between Senegal and Sudan at the at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Morocco. SEN will enter the match as favourites against SDN. They remained unbeaten in the group stage while scoring seven goals and conceded one in return. They are currently on their fourteen match unbeaten run and also possess a blemish free record against SDN. On the other hand, SDN proceeded to the round of 16 with just three points and have scored only 1 goal during the group stage. This is their first knockout game in AFCON since 2012 and are against a strong SEN side. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Other RO16 Matches

Mali Vs Tunisia: 4th January

Morocco Vs Tanzania: 4th January

South Africa Vs Cameroon: 5th January

Egypt Vs Benin: 5th January

Nigeria Vs Mozambique: 6th January

Algeria Vs DR Congo: 6th January

Ivory Coast Vs Burkina Faso: 7th January

Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Playing XIs

Senegal Starting XI: Mendy; Niakhate, Seck, Jakobs, Diatta, Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Diarra, Sarr, Mane, Jackson

Substitutes: Diouf, Diaw, Sarr, Mendy, Malick Diouf, Matar Sarr, Ciss, Camara, Dia, I. Ndiaye, C. Ndiaye, Mbaye, Diallo, Sabaly, Niang

Sudan Starting XI: Elneel (GK), Khamis (C), Karshoum, Saeed Ahmed, Barglan, Khidir, Abuaagla, Taifour, Rahman, Eisa and Abdallah

Substitutes: Abu-Eshrein, Abdulrazzaq, Boshara, Raouf, Mozamil, Mano, Adel, Abooja, Mohamedein, Bakheit Gadin, Nouh, Manen, Kesra and Teya

Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: How Falcons Of Jediane Reached Here?

The Sudanese side won only once in 3 group stage outings. They were thrashed by tournament favourites Algeria 3-0 on the opening day before beating Equatorial Guinea 1-0 on matchday 2.

In their group concluder, the Falcons of Jediane endured a shocking 2-0 loss to the hands of Burkina Faso.

Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: How Teranga Lions Reached Here?

Senegal's campaign kicked-off with a commanding 3-0 win over Botswana, thanks to a brace from Nicolas Jackson and an injury time goal by Cherif Ndiaye.

Senegal followed it up with a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Star striker Sadio Mane netted his first goal of the tournament in that fixture.

In their Group D finale, the Teranga Lions blanked Benin 3-0 and kept their 100% win record intact.

Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Match Details

Fixture: Senegal Vs Sudan, AFCON 2025-26 round of 16

Time: 9:30PM (IST)

Venue: Tangier Grand Stadium

Senegal Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025, Round Of 16: Welcome!

Hello football fans! Here we are with the live coverage of the round of 16 match of the AFCON 2025 between Senegal and Sudan at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Morocco. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
Tags

