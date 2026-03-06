RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

After C V Ananda Bose abruptly resigned earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was appointed as the new governor of West Bengal on Thursday. This appointment has triggered a new conflict between the BJP and its opponents in the state and here.



The appointment was a part of a major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts effected in several states and Union territories by President Droupadi Murmu late on Thursday night.



Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta of Ladakh was named governor of Himachal Pradesh, and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retired) was named governor of Bihar. Arif Mohammed Khan, who was sworn in as governor of Bihar on January 2 of last year, is succeeded by Hasnain.