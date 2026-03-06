RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

C V Ananda Bose quits weeks before Bengal polls; multiple gubernatorial changes announced.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Governor Ravi Says Tamil Nadu’s Politics Reflect ‘Tamil Exceptionalism’, Not Regionalism
RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle Photo: File Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • R. N. Ravi was appointed West Bengal governor, replacing C. V. Ananda Bose, who resigned ahead of the Assembly elections.

  • The move triggered political reactions, with Mamata Banerjee alleging pressure from Amit Shah.

  • The reshuffle by Droupadi Murmu also named Syed Ata Hasnain as Bihar governor and Taranjit Singh Sandhu as Delhi LG.

After C V Ananda Bose abruptly resigned earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was appointed as the new governor of West Bengal on Thursday. This appointment has triggered a new conflict between the BJP and its opponents in the state and here.

The appointment was a part of a major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts effected in several states and Union territories by President Droupadi Murmu late on Thursday night.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta of Ladakh was named governor of Himachal Pradesh, and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retired) was named governor of Bihar. Arif Mohammed Khan, who was sworn in as governor of Bihar on January 2 of last year, is succeeded by Hasnain.

However, the political circles were abuzz with the unexpected resignation of Bose as the West Bengal governor just weeks before the Assembly polls there.

In a communique, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Murmu has accepted Bose's resignation.

Talking to PTI over the phone from Delhi, Bose said, "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee immediately added a political edge to his exit, alleging that Bose may have been pressured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "serve certain political interests" ahead of the polls.

Related Content
Within hours of the announcement, the central government named RN Ravi, currently serving as Governor of Tamil Nadu, as Bose's replacement in West Bengal. - PTI
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'
Telangana Sets Up 24×7 Control Room in Delhi to Assist Residents in Crisis-Hit West Asia - Photo: AP
Telangana Sets Up 24×7 Control Room in Delhi to Assist Residents in Crisis-Hit West Asia
Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi - File Image
TN Assembly: Guv skips delivering customary address, CM calls 'walkout' regrettable
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Army Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Mamata’s Fort William Remark
Related Content

According to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will take over as governor of Tamil Nadu once Ravi relocates to West Bengal.

As the governor of Tamil Nadu, Ravi—a former deputy national security adviser—often engaged in public disputes with the DMK government in the southern state, led by M K Stalin, over several matters.

In a few months, Tamil Nadu will hold assembly elections.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh described Ravi as "very much part of the Modi ecosystem." "He moved to Tamil Nadu, where he has been a perfect disgrace. Now he is shifted to West Bengal, where he is guaranteed to make a nuisance of himself!" Ramesh posted on X, adding that Bose's predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar had also seen a contentious exit before becoming vice-president.

As part of Thursday's reshuffle, President Murmu appointed former Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the lieutenant governor (LG) of Delhi. He succeeds Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been appointed as Ladakh's L-G in place of Gupta.

Gupta has been named the Himachal Pradesh Governor. He will succeed Shiv Pratap Shukla, who will be Telangana's Governor.

The governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, has been named governor of Maharashtra. After C P Radhakrishnan resigned after being elected as the nation's vice president in September of last year, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat was handed the additional responsibility of Maharashtra.

Nand Kishore Yadav, a seasoned BJP veteran and former speaker of the Bihar Assembly, has been named governor of Nagaland. Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the governor of Manipur, has also been serving as the governor of Nagaland.

According to the statement, these appointments will become effective on the dates they take over their respective offices.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  2. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Samson Trumps Bethell As India Survive Mighty Scare To Seal 7-Run Win

  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Bethell Becomes Youngest Englishman To Achieve This Rare Feat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  2. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  3. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  4. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  5. Nitish Kumar’s RS Move Rekindles Debate Over Bihar’s Political Future

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

  4. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  5. The Stink Of Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Has Begun ‘Broad-Scale Wave’ Of Strikes On Tehran

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century