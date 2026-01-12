Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS After Losing Consciousness Twice Over Weekend

Former Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday after experiencing multiple bouts of unconsciousness over the weekend, hospital and government officials said.
Dhankhar, who resigned from the vice-presidency in July 2025 citing health concerns, lost consciousness twice on January 10, reportedly while he was in a washroom, prompting medical advice for a thorough evaluation.
Doctors at AIIMS have recommended he undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan as part of diagnostic tests to determine the cause of the episodes.
An official statement indicated that Dhankhar had initially gone to AIIMS for a routine check-up on Monday, but treating physicians insisted on hospital admission after reviewing his symptoms and recent fainting spells.
Officials also noted that this was not Dhankhar’s first health scare in recent months. While in office, he was reported to have fainted or felt unwell at a number of public events, including during visits to the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand and Kerala, as well as in the national capital, raising concerns about his ongoing medical issues.
Dhankhar’s sudden resignation as Vice-President on July 21, 2025, came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu citing the need to “prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”
At the time, his departure sparked political speculation given that he had chaired parliamentary business earlier that day and there had been no public indication of serious health problems.
Before becoming Vice-President, Dhankhar had served in several prominent roles, including as Governor of West Bengal and as a parliamentarian. His abrupt resignation last year made him one of the few vice-presidents in India’s history to leave office before completing his full term.
There has been no official comment yet from Dhankhar or his family about his current condition. AIIMS officials have not released a specific medical bulletin, and further updates are awaited as tests progress.
