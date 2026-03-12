The Children Are Not Okay - And the World They’re Growing Up In May Be the Reason

While screen addiction has physiological impacts – impaired vision, permanent effects on cognition and back pain as well as dexterity, or fine motor skills, there are several social and mental health consequences as well that several scientists and scholars are warning us about. Jonathan Haidt in The Anxious Generation (2024) warns us that there is a strong correlation between smartphone usage and adolescent mental health. However, opponents of such alarmist arguments have been looking for longitudinal evidence to establish causal relationships between digital technology use and mental health problems and have found limited conclusive arguments. There is no doubt that active and prolonged social media usage results will have some impact on mental health of adolescents and students; studies have found that social media impacts adolescent children’s lives by exposing them to online violence and bullying. Most of us on social media are seeking validation, but young minds especially learn to become self-critical, leading to body image issues, addiction, cyberbullying and body comparison.