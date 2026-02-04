Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

Near the far wall, a retired school principal from Ganderbal leans forward. His elbows on his knees, chin resting in his hands. For eight years, he has been bringing his 40-year-old son here. The son slouches in the adjacent chair, gazing toward the trees outside. He’s married, with a child at home, but the world seems remote. The fields that once required his hands lie untended. His meals go uneaten unless someone reminds him.