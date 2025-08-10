As I think of freedom and mental health, I hope all forms of stifling are challenged, and unjust barriers are broken. I wish mental health is demystified, and many engage freely in conversations and contribute towards the advancement of mental health sciences. I wish that diversity might be embraced and individual or institutional disagreements forgotten. I wish, most of all, that hope is spurred and that no one is ‘too much’. Like Bama said, ‘I’m happy because I’m alive,’ hooked on to an oxygen concentrator, smiling and chatty even in her last days. From hosting the finest parties in the city in her luxurious parental home, her rapid descent into poverty, living unhomed, alone, and with a severe mental illness, following the death of her parents; she submitted herself to life! ‘Acceptance, optimism, grit and patience… train people in these skills… they will be able to survive anywhere then, even if all support networks collapse!’