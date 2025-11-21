Four Labour Codes Passed In 2020 Take Effect: Major Overhaul Of India’s Labour Laws

Four consolidated labour codes replacing 29 laws are now operational, aiming to modernise India’s labour framework.
Key benefits include a national floor wage, mandatory appointment letters, and formal recognition plus social security for gig and platform workers.
The OSHWC Code establishes unified safety and working-condition standards, but some unions call for phased implementation.
In a landmark reform, the Indian government has officially brought into force all four major labour codes — the Code on Wages (2019), the Industrial Relations Code (2020), the Code on Social Security (2020), and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code (2020) — effective 21 November 2025.
These four codes consolidate 29 existing central labour laws, many of which date back to the pre- or early post-independence era, into streamlined legislation. The move is being hailed as one of the most significant labour reforms in decades.
What are the 4 new labour laws in India?
Under the new regime, workers will receive guaranteed appointment letters, and a national floor wage has been introduced to prevent sub-minimum pay. The Code on Social Security broadens coverage significantly, explicitly including gig and platform workers for the first time, while enabling social security contributions for these workers.
The OSHWC Code unifies multiple safety and working-condition laws, establishing a national framework for workplace health, safety, and worker rights. Additionally, simplified registration and return filing processes have been introduced to reduce compliance burdens on employers.
The government says these reforms are designed to support a “future-ready workforce,” provide better protection to workers, and strengthen industries across the board. However, some trade unions have raised concerns, urging a more phased rollout and warning about possible dilution of worker rights under certain provisions.